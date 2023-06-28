Nuclear fusion: ITER delayed – so what?

According to a report by the magazine “Scientific American” the commissioning of the fusion research reactor ITER (International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor) will be delayed even further and will be much more expensive than previously officially announced. The report is based on internal, confidential documents that were only released as part of a lawsuit.

Advertisement

“I have filed a lawsuit under the US Freedom of Information Act to expose the extent of ITER’s anticipated scheduling and cost issues,” writes Charles Seife in the article. “So far, the lawsuit has been partially successful. It has unearthed partially redacted documents showing that, according to ITER’s internal estimates in November 2021, the project was already 17 months behind schedule. At the time of the ITER Council meeting in June 2022, the Number of delays doubled to about 35 months – enough to easily add billions of dollars to the already inflated ITER budget.”

ITER problems have long been known

However, soap does not give specific figures – neither in terms of the increase in costs nor the expected start date. In 2018, the estimated cost of the project was $22 billion. So far, it has also been said that the reactor should go into operation for the first time – with hydrogen plasma – in 2025 and run with deuterium and tritium from 2035.

Whether and how much this will change is still unclear. In fact, the ITER designers have various problems, which, however, were already known before the Scientific American article: On the one hand, the dimensions of two segments of the vacuum vessel deviate too much. On the other hand, there are signs of corrosion on the heat shield – helium could escape there.

Last but not least, the French nuclear supervisory authority requires ITER designers to provide evidence of radiation protection measures. However, the press release for the current meeting of the Control Council only speaks vaguely of the fact that the “delays” have to be “made up for”. An idea that is apparently being discussed is also to commission the reactor in 2024 and to install “non-essential components” later.

No departure from ITER evident

Advertisement

Despite this rather bad news for the project, there is currently no sign of moving away from ITER. Although the EU has reduced its contribution, the EU share for ITER will still be around 550 million euros in 2024. Why not? Magnetic fusion not only produces scientific successes, but also seems very attractive, at least to private investors: a total of around 30 private companies are now working on small fusion reactors – most of them in the field of magnetic fusion – which have already raised almost five billion dollars in capital. Also here in Germany: The start-up Proxima Fusion wants to build a reactor based on the stellarator principle by 2030.

Even the most recent announcement by the research ministry, in which the federal government announces funding for laser fusion, is not a fundamental change of course. The Ministry of Research may have wanted to use the positive reporting on laser fusion when making its announcement. At the end of last year, the Lawrence Livermore National Lab in California succeeded for the first time in generating nuclear fusion, releasing more energy than was put into it in the form of laser light. (If you take the electrical energy for the operation of the laser as a basis, the energy balance of the experiment turns out to be much worse.)

In fact, the discussion about state funding for research into laser fusion has been going on for some time. And with Focused Energy and Marvel Fusion, there are two start-ups in Germany that not only raise a lot of capital, but also have a lot of experience and know-how in the field of ultra-short pulse high-power lasers. What could be more obvious than to implement the FDP mantra of “technology openness” here as well. Initial funding via the innovation agency SPRIND has already started.

(wst)

To home page

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

