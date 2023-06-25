Nuclear waste: processing plant for “slightly radioactive scrap” in Fessenheim

AKW Fessenheim Atommuell. Foto Florival.fr CC BY SA30

The Fessenheim nuclear power plant in Alsace has finally been shut down after more than 40 years of operation. The decision to switch off marks a milestone on the way to the energy transition in France. The controversial power plant was repeatedly criticized due to its location near the Rhine and the associated potential environmental risks.

The closure of the nuclear power plant should now make room for renewable energies and the expansion of clean and sustainable energy production. However, challenges remain as the phase-out of nuclear power must ensure a secure and reliable energy supply.

Nuclear waste Fessenheim radioactive waste. Photo: Prolineserver CC BY-SA 3.0

Recycling plant for “weakly radioactive scrap”

Now the operator EDF wants to put a recycling plant for low-level radioactive scrap into operation in Fessenheim in 2031. That might not please everyone.

The Fessenheim nuclear power plant south-east of Colmar not far from the border with Germany was shut down in 2020 after 42 years of operation. According to the company, the dismantling of the plant is expected to begin in 2026. The construction work is expected to last around four years. The so-called Technocentre has been criticized by local environmentalists who fear radioactivity in recycled metals. The scrap is said to come from nuclear plants. The support from neighboring Germany for the project is “not a necessity,” Jarry told the newspaper. Germany had criticized the Fessenheim nuclear power plant for years. Nuclear power plant Fessenheim nuclear waste. Photo EDF

Resistance from the German side against the recycling facility

The Freiburg district president Bärbel Schäfer had already told the dpa last year that there was resistance from the German side to the plan for a recycling plant. People were relieved to be relieved of the risks of the nuclear power plant.

“If the scrap from all nuclear power plants from Europe or France is transported past them in large containers, it’s not what the region wanted,” said Schäfer.

Construction of a new small reactor

According to media reports, the mayor of Fessenheim, Claude Brender, has already spoken out in favor of building a new small reactor in his community. In contrast to Germany, France continues to rely on nuclear power.

According to plans, six new kilns are to be built. However, only about half of the 56 nuclear reactors were in operation for months last year due to maintenance work on the reactors, some of which were getting on in years, as well as corrosion problems.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

