Nuki competitor Smart Lock Tedee Go in the test: compact, stylish & relatively quiet

After the smart door lock Tedee Pro (guide) for 399 euros, the Polish manufacturer Tedee is now presenting a cheaper alternative for 199 euros with the Tedee Go. Unlike the Pro variant, the Go uses an existing Euro profile cylinder when it is opened from both sides with a key. Unfortunately, variants that use a knob on the inside to open are incompatible with the Tedee Go. Instead, the Tedee Go requires a key to be inserted in order to be able to open and close the lock.

With an optionally available bridge, users can connect the smart Bluetooth door lock to the Internet via WLAN and thus maintain it remotely, integrate it into a smart home center and operate it by voice via Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. In connection with the bridge, you can also use the keypad offered by Tedee to open the door. Unlike the Switchbot Lock (test report), the lock does not support NFC tags. Furthermore, the smart door lock uses 256-bit end-to-end encryption and supports the TLS 1.3 protocol. It has been certified safe by AV-Test. Our test report shows how well the smart door lock Tedee Go works in practice.

Tedee Go: Design



The Smart Lock Tedee Go is available in white/silver and black. With a diameter of 57 millimeters, a height of 63 millimeters and a weight of 213 grams, it is one of the most compact and lightest smart door locks. Only the Tedee Pro is slimmer and lighter. In contrast, smart locks from Nuki, Homematic IP, Switchbot or Yale Linus look like bulky giants.

The smart Tedee locks also do without a rotary knob for manually opening and closing the door from the inside – instead, you simply turn the entire lock. The Nuki Smart Lock (guide) solves this in a similar way, but it is significantly larger. Of all the smart door locks that we have had in the editorial office so far, the Tedee variants are among the most elegant representatives of their kind. Unlike the Tedee Pro, which is made of aluminum, the housing of the Go is made of plastic. The haptic feedback is therefore a little less high-quality. However, the processing quality of the Tedee Go does not give any reason for criticism either. The smart lock flatters the palm of the hand without any gaps, corners or edges being noticeable.

Scope of delivery and installation



In addition to the smart lock, which is powered by three CR123 batteries, the scope of delivery also includes an Allen key for attaching the Tedee Go to the inside of the front door lock and an adapter with an adhesive pad. This is necessary if the door lock protrudes less than 3 millimeters out of the door and therefore does not provide a hold for the Tedee Go alone. You can quickly check whether this is the case with the enclosed template. If the template shows less than three millimeters, stick the adapter onto the door lock. The area in question should be cleaned beforehand with the enclosed cleaning cloth. Then press the adapter against the door for a minute for a stable hold. Now you put the front door key in the lock and then the Tedee Go in the adapter. Finally, it is screwed tight with the Allen key and the three threaded pins in the lock housing.

However, if the existing door lock protrudes three millimeters or more from the door, the adapter is not required. In this case, you can place the Tedee Go directly on the lock and screw it directly to the inside of the door lock using the Allen key and the three set screws.

With a compatible locking cylinder with an emergency and hazard function (lock can be opened even if a key is inserted on the other side), installation takes just a few minutes. The following video shows the attachment for both cases described.

commissioning and practice



After assembly, open the housing of the Tedee Go and pull the plastic loops out of the three battery slots. Now you can put the lock into operation with the Tedee app after registration. To do this, the activation code must be scanned. This is hidden under the lock housing, but is also printed on the packaging. The lock is then switched on by pressing the front side until the LED next to the Tedee logo flashes. We tested the intelligent door lock in conjunction with the optionally available bridge. This is paired with the app in the same way and powered by a pluggable power pack. Alternatively, you can also put the hub into operation via a USB socket with a micro-USB cable.

In the test, Tedee Go and Hub only worked on the second attempt. First there was a Bluetooth connection problem, which did not occur on the second try. All in all, pairing with the app is easy and takes just a few minutes.

The lock and door latch are then calibrated. To do this, follow the instructions of the installation wizard and close the lock to the fully locked position and in the second step open it fully, but without retracting the door latch. The latter is then calibrated with the lock open. After the lock and door latch have been calibrated, which takes about a minute, the smart door lock can be used. This calibration is essential for trouble-free operation. In the first attempt, we pulled the door latch with the door closed, which led to the Smart Lock being blocked a little later. After a new calibration, the Tedee Go worked reliably during the multi-day test phase (see also the picture gallery). It’s relatively quiet. You can clearly hear the locking and unlocking process, but the Tedee Go is not as loud as other locks.

Pictures Tedee Go

Smart Lock

The operation of the app is intuitive. On the start page there is a status display in the middle and two buttons at the bottom, with the executable (drag, close, open & drag) each being outlined in green.

If you use Tedee Go in connection with the optionally available hub, you can use the Auto-Unlock function in the app. Then the door opens as soon as you approach it. Two conditions must be met for the auto-unlock function to be triggered: First, the geofence area (200 meters by default) must be exited and re-entered. The smartphone must then be within Bluetooth range of the lock so that it opens once. The door is therefore not opened automatically if, for example, you walk past the lock with your smartphone in the apartment. In addition to the app, you can still use the front door key to open the door. Alternatively, the lock can also be opened via the Tedee smartwatch app, which is available for Wear OS (Android) and iOS (Apple Smartwatch). In connection with the optionally available bridge, users can also use the keypad offered by Tedee, which is attached to the outside and opens the lock after entering a pin.

The manufacturer states that the battery life is up to six months for eight processes per day. Then the batteries must be replaced. The app will inform you about this in good time. We would have preferred a rechargeable battery like the Tedee Pro.

Integration into Smart Homey systems



With the bridge, users can also integrate Tedee locks into a smart home center (top list) such as Homey Pro (test report) or Home Assistant and thus use it for automation. For developers, Tedee also offers a web API. Integrations are available for Homey Pro or Home Assistant, with which users can easily integrate Tedee locks. To do this, they link their Tedee account with the respective control center and can then add bridge and lock. It works perfectly with Homey. Tedee Go is fully controllable, including a history log that also integrates data when the lock was operated from the Tedee or Alexa app. Anyone who integrates the Tedee lock with Homey Pro or Home Assistant can then also use it with Apple Homekit, since both smart home solutions pass on integrated devices to Apple Home. With the Matter updates already announced by Tedee, you should then be able to integrate the Tedee locks directly into compatible smart home centers such as Apple Homekit (guide) or Samsung Smartthings (test report).

Prices



The Tedee Go costs just under 200 euros. This makes the smart door lock one of the more expensive variants. A bridge that can also be used to operate the smart lock remotely and connect the location-based auto-unlock function and to smart home centers costs another 100 euros. The Tedee Keypad also costs about 100 euros.

Conclusion



The smart door lock Tedee Go made an excellent impression in the test. It is set up quickly with a Euro profile cylinder. A corresponding adapter is included for door locks that protrude less than 3 millimeters from the door. It works reliably in the test and with an optionally available bridge you can also integrate it into numerous smart home centers (best list) such as Homey Pro (test report) and Home Assistant and use it for automation. The coupling with the app only worked for us on the second attempt. Otherwise, it offers intuitive operation.

Unfortunately, Tedee’s smart door lock does not support locking cylinders that use a knob on the inside instead of a key. And the power supply via batteries instead of rechargeable batteries deserves criticism.

If you can handle it, the Tedee Go is a powerful and reliable smart lock that is one of the most beautiful examples of its kind.

