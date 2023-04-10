Nutanix today released findings from the fifth edition of its global Enterprise Cloud Index report, which shows that businesses’ IT environments are increasingly diverse. The survey assesses the progress businesses are making in adopting cloud both globally and with a focus specific to Italy. It also highlights how the plans, priorities, challenges and experiences of IT professionals in our country relate to the EMEA region and the rest of the world. The global report was produced, for the fifth consecutive year, by Vanson Bourne who surveyed 1,450 IT decision makers worldwide between December 2022 and January 2023. The respondents are from companies of different sizes operating in different sectors in the following regions: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific (APJ).

Future trend

Il report This year’s report shows that IT infrastructure is increasingly diverse and that businesses are struggling to integrate data management and control. Also, most IT teams use more than one IT infrastructure. Trend that will intensify in the future, but they have issues with data visibility across environments. In fact, only 35% of respondents in Italy (40% globally) report having complete visibility into where their data resides.

How the sentiment of companies has changed

In the past five years, respondents’ approach has drastically shifted towards using multiple IT environments. In 2018, over half said they planned to run all workloads exclusively in a private cloud or public cloud in the future. Instead of working for consolidation an IT infrastructure or operating model, most enterprises now see the inevitability, and even the benefits, of running workloads in the public cloud, on premise, and at the edge.

Improve the efficiency of the hybrid operating model

Companies today are focused on improving the efficiency of this hybrid operating model. Especially when it comes to managing IT environments from the edge to the infrastructure core. The growing level of diversity in cloud implementations creates enormous complexity in managing application data in cloud environments. Comprehensive tools that enable applications and data to be provisioned, moved, managed, monitored and protected from a single console are a growing priority for IT. Nearly all respondents say they would benefit from having a single, unified control dashboard to manage applications and data across different environments.

Diversification of IT environments

Benjamin Jolivet, Country Manager Italy of Nutanix

The results of the ECI report relating to Italy indicate a considerable increase the use of mixed IT infrastructures, including private datacenters, public clouds and edges. In this sense, Italian companies outperform the global and EMEA average and place greater importance on cost and performance as criteria for making decisions related to infrastructure. By identifying analytics and orchestration as the most important challenge for managing a mixed cloud environment. What you are seeing is that hundreds of millions of applications will be created in the future which in turn will generate an epic volume of data. And both will have to be managed between the edge, the different clouds and the heart of the infrastructure. What our customers ask us is a cloud operating model that helps them build, manage, operate and govern a hybrid multicloud. And this by supporting all types of applications, today and in the future, a major challenge that Nutanix is ​​able to meet and overcome.

The main insights of ECI 2023

One of the key findings from this year’s Nutanix study is that most companies use more than one type of IT infrastructure. Furthermore, almost all agree that the ideal would be to have a single platform to manage them all. Almost three-quarters of respondents in Italy (72%) say they use more than one IT infrastructure. And this whether it is a mix of private and public clouds, multiple public clouds, or an on-premises datacenter alongside a hosted datacenter. This figure compares with 60% of all companies surveyed globally.

The most popular model

The fastest growing area in Italy is hybrid multicloud infrastructure – private cloud infrastructure coupled with more than one public cloud –. Respondents expect to triple use of this model by 2026. They also plan to more than double the use of hybrid cloud (private cloud plus a single public cloud) over the same period. On the other hand, the mixed use of on-premise and hosted data center infrastructures is drastically decreasing. However, this comes with challenges, with 96% (94% globally) saying they would benefit from having one place to manage applications and data across different environments.

Security and data management considerations drive IT infrastructure choices. Data influences business infrastructure decisions with data security, protection, recovery and sovereignty topping the list of key factors. However, visibility is a growing challenge. 92% of Italian respondents (94% globally) agree on its importance. However, only 35% (40% globally) say they have complete visibility into where their data resides.

Too expensive management

Controlling cloud costs is a major IT management challenge. 84% (85% globally) of respondents in Italy believe that cloud costs are a major IT management challenge. While more than a third (34% in line with the global figure) consider it a “significant” challenge. In particular, the migration of applications between clouds is currently a pain point for companies. 67% of Italian respondents (86% globally) agree that moving applications between environments can be a complex and costly task. Additionally, 40% of respondents (46% globally) plan to bring some applications back to on-premises datacenters to reduce cloud costs in the next year.

Diversification of IT environments: Italy beyond the global average

Almost all Italian respondents (in line with the global figure) have started using open source orchestration Kubernetes. However, 45% cite the design and configuration of the underlying database infrastructure, storage and services as one of the top challenges they continue to face in their Kubernetes implementations. Sustainability is now an IT priority. 89% of Italian respondents (92% overall) agree that sustainability is more important for their company than it was a year ago.

Sustainability as a priority

47% (63% global) of this shift in priorities is due to environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives implemented by the company, 48% (59% global) due to supply chain issues and for 47% (48% the global figure) to customers’ purchasing decisions.