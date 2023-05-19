Nutanix, services for Kubernetes and cross-cloud data mobility

New to Nutanix Cloud Platform which also includes comprehensive data services for Kubernetes applications and cross-cloud data mobility. The new services allow customers to to integrate data management of containerized and virtualized applications on premise, public cloud and at the edge. According to IDC, there will be 750 million new logic applications by 2025, more than in the past 40 years of computing, generating vast amounts of data in clouds. This means that it will be critical for enterprises to integrate data management for both containerized and virtualized applications as well as across multiple environments.

The development of containerized applications

Thomas Cornely, SVP, Product Management di Nutanix

According to the Enterprise Cloud Index report, almost all companies have started using Kubernetes for their containerized applications. Now IT teams must find a way to enable developers to take advantage of self-service data services while ensuring that governance and security policies are consistently enforced. With Nutanix Data Services for Kubernetes, Nutanix Cloud Platform will extend storage provisioning, snapshots and disaster recovery operations to Kubernetes applications to help accelerate the development of containerized applications in the enterprise.

Expanded data services for Kubernetes

Currently, developers and administrators are faced with gaps and complexities for stateful Kubernetes applications. This requires multiple third-party tools or complex do-it-yourself projects to resolve the application and namespace layers. Nutanix Data Services for Kubernetes (NDK) will provide customers with control over cloud-native applications and data at scale. Initially delivered as part of Nutanix Cloud Infrastructure (NCI), NDK will bring all of the power enterprise storage, snapshots and disaster recovery from Nutanix in Kubernetes.

Self-service functionality

This will help accelerate the development of containerized applications for stateful workloads. At the same time it will introduce storage provisioning, snapshots and disaster recovery operations in pods and Kubernetes application namespaces. NDK will enable Kubernetes developers to have self-service capabilities for managing data and storage services, while enabling IT to gain visibility and governance over consumption. NDK is also designed for use with Red Hat OpenShift.

Cross-cloud data mobility

Nutanix also introduced Multicloud Snapshot Technology (MST) to deliver cross-cloud data mobility. MST will extend Nutanix’s hybrid multicloud data services by enabling snapshots directly on cloud-native object stores, starting with the AWS S3 object storage service. This will unlock hybrid multicloud data protection, recovery and data mobility use cases. Or it will provide the ability to secure and seamlessly migrate stateful Kubernetes applications and data between cloud infrastructures with NDK leveraging this technology.

Expanded data services for Kubernetes and cross-cloud data mobility

MST will allow for different use cases. Like disaster recovery and backup of containerized and virtualized applications, the ability to create snapshots and instantly restore them anywhere. And more: cross-cloud data migration, the ability to share data for workflows like test/dev, long-term retention for compliance, and more. This will also help many customers manage their primary infrastructure costs, enabling them to archive snapshots easily to less expensive storage media and to restore them just as easily, on any infrastructure, private cloud or public cloud.

Simplify data access

In addition to these new features, the Nutanix Objects Storage solution now integrates with Snowflake, the Data Cloud company. This allows enterprises to use Snowflake Data Cloud for data analytics directly on Nutanix Objects Storage. That is assures that the data remains local, it allows to accelerate the valorisation and to provide insights more quickly. Additionally, a single namespace in Nutanix Objects simplifies access to globally distributed data.