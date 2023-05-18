Nutanix’s universal cloud operating model

Nutanix launches the cloud-delivered Nutanix Central solution that will help extend the universal operating model of the Nutanix Cloud Platform. The novelty provides a single console for visibility, monitoring and management of public, on-premises, hosted and edge cloud infrastructures. This solution will allow you to to break down silos and simplify the consistent management of applications and data everywhere.

Simplify endpoint management

According to theEnterprise Cloud Index today most companies are struggling with the complexity managing a growing number of on-premises, public cloud and edge environments. Resulting in management silos, costs, security risks and more. Enterprises that want a seamless hybrid multicloud experience require a universal cloud operating model. That means consistent management across endpoints, built-in security, self-service and on-demand resources, governance, and full license portability that enables customers to run applications and data anywhere. The Nutanix Central solution will greatly simplify federated and large-scale management of endpoints.

A hybrid multicloud platform

Thomas Cornely, Senior Vice President, Product Management di Nutanix

Today the majority of corporate clients are located at manage a large number of applications across multiple environments. This brings significant management issues, which will only increase as hybrid multicloud deployments grow. With Nutanix Central, we will extend our hybrid multicloud platform to deliver a truly universal cloud operating model that includes consistent management across public clouds, on-premises, hosted and edge environments.

The universal cloud operating model

Nutanix Central will provide unified cloud management and reporting of the entire Nutanix environment deployed across private clouds, public clouds and edges from a single location. It will also support multi-domain use cases. Such as federated identity and access management (IAM), global projects and categories, global fleet management. This will enable IT teams to deliver self-service infrastructures at scale while maintaining control of governance and security.

The advantages

From the Nutanix Central dashboard, customers will be able to access domain-level and cluster-level metrics. These include capacity utilization and alert summary statistics to get a quick overview of the status of each domain. This feature will also allow for seamless navigation to individual domains, based on your control of access based on user role (RBAC), in all registered domains. In addition, customers will be able to discover, deploy and manage Nutanix solutions and interoperable partner solutions. Nutanix Central will be available to customers as part of their Nutanix Cloud Infrastructure (NCI) license.

A single plane of control for the universal cloud operating model

Enterprises struggling to manage applications and data across diverse environments, including multiple public clouds, on-premises, hosted datacenters, and edge endpoints, will benefit from Nutanix Central and a universal operating model for the cloud. For example, an enterprise with datacenters hosted in multiple locations and multiple public cloud providers in different geographies could implement a governance and security program centralized. Similarly, retailers with large numbers of stores would benefit from having a single plane of control to manage edge locations.

Nutanix extension of the universal cloud operating model

In addition to Nutanix Central, the company today also announced new features of the Nutanix Cloud Platform. Useful functions to support more applications and data performers and secure, all managed through Nutanix Central. In particular, the improvements allow you to climb independently compute-only nodes running database virtual machines on AHV or ESXi, to optimize performance and reduce total cost of ownership, and to introduce high-performance storage-only nodes. Nutanix will also offer enhanced software-defined networking capabilities and simplified micro-segmentation on customer-, partner- and hyperscaler-owned networks. Utilizing Flow Virtual Networking (FVN) and Flow Network Security (FNS) capabilities, which enable customers to exercise defense in depth for increased cyber resilience.