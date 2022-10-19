Home Technology NVIDIA Ada Lovelace Architecture Will Not Have Titan RTX Series Graphics Cards
NVIDIA Ada Lovelace Architecture Will Not Have Titan RTX Series Graphics Cards

The Titan style won’t come back, so at least you don’t have to worry about pocket holes.

Back then we got word that the Ada Lovelace architecture was coming to Titan, but now that seems very unlikely, as @kopite7kimi gave an update on his Twitter account.

According to the latest information, the Titan-level graphics card using the Ada Lovelace architecture should not be launched.

The Titan that came out earlier will have up to 48GB GDDR6x memory configuration and use an AD102-450 chip, but the TGP of the entire graphics card will come to 800W.

The current GeForce RTX 4090 24GB GDDR6x uses the chip model AD102-300, as for the outgoing AD102-450, it may be used in the GeForce RTX 4090 Ti graphics card that will be launched in the latter part of 2023; compared with the 16384 CUDA Cores AD102-300, the rumored AD102-450 will have 18176 CUDA Cores.

The last time NVIDIA introduced the Titan RTX was 4 years ago, using the Turing architecture.


