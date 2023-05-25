Nvidia and Microsoft further team up to integrate its AI software into Azure ML

Recently at the Microsoft Build developer conference, it was announced that Nvidia’s Nvidia AI enterprise software will be introduced on the Azure ML platform, allowing business users to quickly build, deploy and manage custom AI applications.



Nvidia AI enterprise software itself is an end-to-end software platform that simplifies the development and deployment of productivity AI. This time it is integrated in Azure ML, providing more than 100 frameworks, pre-trained models and development tools such as Nvidia rapids, etc., and There are also Nvidia accelerated computing resources, which can be used to increase the speed of training and reasoning of AI models. According to Nvidia, the combination of Nvidia AI enterprise software and Azure ML will help enterprises accelerate the realization of their AI plans, and the development from development to production is more direct and efficient.

In addition to enterprise software integration, Windows 11 will also join Nvidia’s GPU-accelerated deep learning framework, making it easier for developers to build artificial intelligence models on PCs. This feature is provided through the Windows subsystem for Linux (WSL), and AI libraries built for the Linux platform can also run directly on Windows. And because the same Nvidia stack is used, the model trained on Nvidia AI enterprise software can also be extended to run on Windows in this way.

Source: VentureBeat