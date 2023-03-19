Home Technology NVIDIA announced at GDC 2023 that more games will support DLSS 3 technology and open more application resources to the outside world | New technology information | Digital
NVIDIA announced at GDC 2023 that more games will support DLSS 3 technology and open more application resources to the outside world

NVIDIA announced at GDC 2023 that more games will support DLSS 3 technology and open more application resources to the outside world

In this year’s GDC 2023 gamesdeveloper conferencebefore starting,NVIDIAAnnounced that more PC games will support DLSS 3 technology, and at the same time provide developers with new DLSS 3 application resources, so as to promote the development of game content with more different display effects.

DLSS 3 technology is currently built on the new GPU design code-named “Ada Lovelace”. Through the fourth-generation Tensor Cores design, it corresponds to 1400 Tensor TFLOPS tension computing performance, and adds an optical flow accelerator to greatly improve the light and shadow generation efficiency. As for the complex rendering execution work in the image processing process such as games, the design of the rendering function can be reordered this time, so that the system can give priority to rendering processing according to the key items that change dynamically, so that the overall image generation time is greatly shortened, and then it can respond to More complete real-time light and shadow tracing processing, and achieve a more stable image display performance.

In addition to announcing that a number of games have added support for DLSS 3, Unreal Engine 5.2 has also officially added support for this technology. The number of frames per second, so that the video content that was originally presented with only a low frame number can be used to present a more stable picture and rich details.

Games that support DLSS technology were announced at the GDC 2023 Game Developers Conference, including “Deceive Inc.”, “Diablo IV”, “Extreme Racing Horizon 5”, “Fast Claws”, “Blood Fall”, “Lilliput: Wilderness Survival” and “Final Battle”.

So far, more than 270 games and applications support DLSS technology, and 28 games in the market support DLSS 3 technology. In addition, the market adoption rate of DLSS 3 has increased by about 7 times compared with DLSS 2 in the first 6 months of launch.

“The original text was published in the cooperative media mashdigi, and the Lianhe News Network was authorized to reprint it. “

