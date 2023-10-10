NVIDIA Announces AI Product Plan for 2024-2025, Including Blackwell Architecture and Beyond

NVIDIA Unveils Data Center Product Planning for 2024-2025

In a rare move, NVIDIA has announced its own product planning, specifically for its Data Center division. Traditionally, the tech giant obtains relevant information through word of mouth, making this announcement all the more exceptional.

During their October investor presentation, NVIDIA confirmed their AI product plan for the years 2024-2025. The upcoming product, codenamed “GB,” is designed to pay homage to David Harold Blackwell, a renowned statistician and the first black tenured faculty member at the University of California, Berkeley.

Currently, there are plans for the “X” architecture, but it remains unclear which illustrious scholar this code name will commemorate. Nevertheless, NVIDIA’s product planning appears to be comprehensive and well laid out.

One intriguing aspect that caught the attention of industry observers is the timeline for the architectural advancements. It is expected to take two years to transition from the current Ada Lovelace architecture to the Blackwell architecture. However, the company plans to make the leap from Blackwell to the “X” architecture in just one year, which industry insiders say is unusually fast.

Despite this, it is now evident that NVIDIA will be implementing Blackwell’s single architecture across various applications, ranging from gaming’s GeForce to AI smart training. Notably, the LS40S component aligns with the NVIDIA RTX series, which is already being used extensively in the field of professional visual computing.

This product planning announcement marks a significant step for NVIDIA’s Data Center division and highlights the company’s commitment to advancing AI and visual computing technologies. The upcoming “GB” and “X” architectures show NVIDIA’s dedication to pushing boundaries and shaping the future of the industry.