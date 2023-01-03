In addition to announcing that the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti graphics card will go on sale on January 5, NVIDIA also officially announced that the GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards for notebooks will be released, and GeForce RTX 4090 and GeForce RTX 4080 will be launched for flagship notebooks. And provide GeForce RTX 4070, GeForce RTX 4060 and GeForce RTX 4050 for mainstream notebooks.

At the same time, NVIDIA also announced that all laptops equipped with GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards will be built with the fifth-generation Max-Q technology, so as to correspond to better performance and power balance, and further add GDDR6 display memory for optimal access. The integrated, three-segment memory operating clock control, as well as the detailed control of Ada Lovelace’s internal memory structure, so as to improve the performance of the notebook and maintain the performance of battery life.

According to NVIDIA, the performance of laptops equipped with GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards can be increased by up to 4 times in 3A-level games, and the power efficiency can be increased by more than 3 times. To the laptop, so that the laptop can run games or be used for content creation to have better performance.

In particular, in the past, 14-inch notebook models were often unable to have higher display performance due to factors such as heat dissipation mechanisms. However, with the support of Ada Lovelace display architecture, fifth-generation Max-Q technology, and DLSS 3, it is possible to make 14-inch notebooks Notebook display performance can be greatly improved.

The GeForce RTX 4090 and GeForce RTX 4080 used in the flagship notebook products this time will be able to realize the game performance of 4K 60fps screen on the notebook, and can also be used for creative needs such as the Omniverse platform, so as to correspond to 3D modeling, High-resolution video editing, or high-quality live work.

As for GeForce RTX 4070, GeForce RTX 4060 and GeForce RTX 4050, they will be locked in mainstream notebook products, and correspond to the game execution experience of 1440P 80fps screen performance, and can also satisfy most audio-visual content editing, and greatly shorten the original video output The required computing time.

The flagship notebook products equipped with GeForce RTX 4090 and GeForce RTX 4080 will start to enter the market on February 8 this year, and the suggested price will start from US$1999.

The mainstream notebooks equipped with GeForce RTX 4070, GeForce RTX 4060, and GeForce RTX 4050 are expected to enter the market on February 22 this year, and the suggested price of notebooks equipped with GeForce RTX 4050 will start from $999.

Including ASUS, Acer, Dell, Lenovo, Alienware, MSI, Samsung, Gigabyte, HP, and Razer will all launch notebook products equipped with GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards, which are expected to enter the market in the first quarter of this year.