A new generation of NVIDIA graphics cards is coming! Compared with the previous generation RTX30 series, the third-generation light-chasing graphics card RTX40 series has better game performance and improved light-chasing performance. Thanks to the unique DLSS 3 technology of the RTX40 series, the game performance can be improved by 4x in the future. The Cyberpunk 2077 was also used in today’s RTX40 series demonstration to demonstrate game performance.

And today, NVIDIA and Cyberpunk 2077 joined forces to launch a player event, which will be held in the next few weeks at Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter Post photos with clues on the website, as long as you find three hidden hardware in the clues that sneak into the night city and take screenshots, you will have a chance to get the “GeForce RTX 4090 Founders Edition” with a special version of the Cyberpunk 2077-shaped backplane.

The event will be divided into three stages. It is expected that there will be three photo clues to clear the level within the three limited dates. For more detailed game rules, please refer to here. I wish all players to get this special display card!

source