NVIDIA DLSS 3.5 Launches with Enhanced Ray Reconstruction for Improved Gaming Visuals

NVIDIA Launches DLSS 3.5 with Enhanced Ray Reconstruction for Gaming

NVIDIA has officially launched the latest version of DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling), DLSS 3.5. The new version integrates Super Resolution (SR), Frame Generation (FG), and Ray Reconstruction (RR) technologies to introduce “DLSS Ray Reconstruction” to the ray tracing acceleration mode of NVIDIA’s “Dytronics 2077” technology. This integration significantly improves the level of detail in the light-tracing world and reduces pixel noise.

DLSS 3.5 includes Ray Reconstruction, a light reconstruction technology trained by DLSS’s neural network that greatly enhances noise reduction capabilities. In the traditional ray tracing workflow, the engine generates geometry and materials, processes reflections and diffuse global illumination through ray tracing, and then uses Hand-tuned denoiser to fill in missing pixels of the geometry. Finally, the completed RT image is achieved through image quality improvement.

However, previous denoiser methods like Temporal Accumulation and Spatial Interpolation can cause image distortion and reduced image quality. Temporal Accumulation leads to afterimages on moving objects, while Spatial Interpolation results in diminished global illumination and unrealistic reflection effects.

DLSS 3.5 adds the “Ray Reconstruction” capability to the existing Super Resolution neural network, using AI processing to replace Hand-tuned denoiser in the original workflow. NVIDIA trains Ray Reconstruction using 5X more data, allowing the neural network to learn the images generated by the game engine and the effects of different ray tracing. The network then determines whether the results after Reconstruction are superior to the previous Hand-tuned denoiser.

The 2.0 update of “Dytronics 2077” incorporates DLSS 3.5’s light reconstruction function. However, the light reconstruction feature is currently available only in the “Ray Tracing: Accelerated” mode, which requires the game’s “Path Tracing” feature to be enabled. NVIDIA plans to expand light reconstruction support to settings like Ultra Performance and DLAA in the future.

To enable the “DLSS Light Reconstruction” function, players must start the game and set it to “Ray Tracing: Acceleration.” Turning on this feature will enhance reflection effects and improve object edge details in the game.

The most noticeable improvement can be seen in the reflection effect. With DLSS 3.5 enabled, the overall detail is greatly enhanced. The edges of object shadows can be observed more easily by using the Image Comparison and Analysis Tool (ICAT).

NVIDIA is also showcasing a demonstration of Unreal Engine 5: DLSS 3.5. The demo fully supports DLSS functions and utilizes RTX Direct Illumination, Lumen Global Illumination, Lumen Reflections, and DLSS 3.5 technologies.

DLSS 3.5’s Ray Reconstruction feature significantly improves lighting and detail processing during ray tracing rendering. However, game developers must integrate this technology into their games for it to be fully utilized. While DLSS 3.5 is just a function name, it can only be enabled if the game supports it, allowing RTX 30 and 20 players to experience the latest technology.

DLSS 3.5 made its debut in the 2.0 free update of “Cyber ​​2077.” The upcoming annual DLC update, “Cyber ​​2077: Free Fantasy,” will also include this technology. As for future games, such as “Alan Wake 2,” it will be up to the respective game developers to announce whether they will implement DLSS 3.5 and offer support for this cutting-edge technology.

