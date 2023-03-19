▲ NVIDIA expands support for DLSS 3 lineup. (Photo/NVIDIA provided)



news” width=”1″ height=”1″ sandbox=”allow-scripts” frameborder=”0″ scrolling=”no” src=”https://www.ettoday.net/events/amp/tracking-news.php?board_id=24&gaid=UA-45704966-6&news_id=2461767&newskind=24&title=NVIDIA%E6%93%B4%E5%A4%A7DLSS+3%E6%94%AF%E6%8F%B4%E9%99%A3%E5%AE%B9%E3%80%80%E6%9A%97%E9%BB%91%E7%A0%B4%E5%A3%9E%E7%A5%9E4%E3%80%81%E8%A1%80%E8%89%B2%E9%99%8D%E8%87%A8%E5%85%A8%E5%85%A5%E5%88%97″ class=”i-amphtml-layout-fixed i-amphtml-layout-size-defined” style=”width:1px;height:1px” i-amphtml-layout=”fixed”/>

Reporter Lou Wanling / Report from Taipei

Ahead of next week’s much-anticipated Game Developers Conference (GDC), NVIDIA (Huida) announced that more games will support NVIDIA DLSS 3 technology, as well as the latest technology for NVIDIA’s artificial intelligence Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) technology. Version NVIDIA DLSS 3 offers new developer plugins, and NVIDIA also announced new bundles of RTX games, including Bethesda-published Bloodfall.

[廣告] Please continue reading ↓

Since its launch in 2018, NVIDIA DLSS technology has continuously driven the innovation of neural graphics in the field of PC gaming. Neural graphics technology combines artificial intelligence and graphics technology to create an accelerated graphics rendering pipeline that will continuously learn and optimize. DLSS technology uses artificial intelligence and GeForce RTX™ Tensor cores to increase the frame rate while delivering clear, high-quality images comparable to native resolution.

A number of best-selling games and series have recently announced support for DLSS 3, and one of the world‘s most popular game engines, Unreal Engine 5.2, has also announced support for DLSS 3. In addition, NVIDIA also announced that it will launch a DLSS Frame Generation plug-in to accelerate developer adoption.

NVIDIA will announce DLSS PC games that support NVIDIA DLSS technology at the GDC 23 conference, including “Deceive Inc.”, “Diablo 4”, “Forza Horizon 5”, “Fast Claws”, “Blood Fall”, “Lilliput: Wilderness Survival” and “Final Battle”.

▲ “Bloodfall” has joined the DLSS 3 lineup. (Photo/NVIDIA provided)

[廣告] Please continue reading ↓

“Since the introduction of NVIDIA DLSS, Neural Graphics has revolutionized the direction of the gaming industry, and now it’s set to go even further,” said Matt Wuebbling, vice president of worldwide GeForce marketing at NVIDIA. Diablo, Forza Horizon 5″ and Bethesda’s new game “Bloodred” can take advantage of DLSS technology to keep games running smoothly while maintaining stunning graphics quality.”

So far, more than 270 games and applications support NVIDIA DLSS, the performance accelerator driven by artificial intelligence, and 28 of the games on the market have adopted the latest technology of DLSS 3; in addition, the market adoption rate in the first 6 months , DLSS 3 is 7 times faster than DLSS 2.