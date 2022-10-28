NVIDIA today announced a new GeForce Game Ready driver for the PC version of Sackboy: A Big Adventure.

Gamers using GeForce RTX graphics cards on PC can get the NVIDIA DLSS 2 (aka DLSS Super Resolution) upgrade, which enables ray-traced reflections, ray-traced shadows, and ray-traced ambient occlusion at all settings maxed out With 4K quality, the performance can be increased by up to 2.5 times.

This Game Ready driver is also officially released with the DLSS 3 update for F1 22, bringing a new game that supports DLSS 3. Game developers Codemasters and Electronic Arts’ racing games have given players the benefits of immersive ray-traced opaque reflections, transparent reflections, ambient occlusion and shadows, and DLSS Super Resolution. The power of GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards and the addition of support for NVIDIA DLSS 3 will allow gamers to enjoy racing games in 4K at over 120 FPS on October 31st.

The driver also provides a great gaming experience for players of Victoria 3 and the official FIA WRC-licensed home console video game World Off-Road Championship Generations (WRC Generations).

GeForce Game Ready drivers provide the best gaming experience for the games players love. NVIDIA continuously collaborates with developers and fine-tunes it, and extensively tests it with thousands of desktop and laptop hardware settings for optimal performance and reliability.

The NVIDIA Game Ready Driver Program was created to provide players with the best gaming experience possible. This program works with game developers to regularly exchange game versions and drivers before the game is officially released. NVIDIA works with game developers to identify ways and solutions to optimize games and iterate accordingly to ensure games and Game Ready drivers deliver the best quality and performance at launch.

Gamers who upgrade to a GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, 3090, 3080 Ti, 3080, 3070 Ti, 3070, 3060 Ti, 3060 desktop or graphics card before December 8 will receive $59.99 worth of Warhammer 40K: Kuroshio – Warhammer 40,000: Darktide – Imperial Edition Steam Digital Edition!

The Empire Edition includes:

– Warhammer 40K: Dark Tide Steam Digital Edition, to be unlocked on November 30

– The Loyalist Pack: Clear out heresies with four unique class outfits, eight weapon skin patterns, a headgear, and an Oglin body tattoo pattern.

– Mortis Veteran Portrait Frame: A decorative portrait frame dedicated to those who fell in defense of the Tertium Hive.

– Caducades Backpack: A decorative backpack for human characters. Those still alive and fighting use this backpack looted from Cadia’s fallen troops.

– And 2,500 Aquilas (Premium Currency).

Warhammer 40K: Kuroshio will ship with game-enhancing technology, allowing GeForce RTX gamers to enjoy the ultimate gaming experience. NVIDIA DLSS will significantly improve game performance; NVIDIA Reflex will reduce system latency and improve game responsiveness, while ray-traced reflections and global lighting will render games more beautiful.