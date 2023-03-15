Text: Alex

If users of Adobe software find an error message after activating the GPU acceleration function, one of the solutions is to update the driver for the computer’s graphics card. Yesterday NVIDIA updated its GeForce Game Ready driver, the latest version is 531.29 WHQL, suitable for Windows 10 / 11 operating system. Users in need can go to NVIDIA official website to download, the download file size is about 855MB.

The latest version, GeForce Game Ready 531.29 WHQL, mainly fixes some game running problems, but one of the fixes involves Adobe software. According to official information, the previous version of driver 531.18 may cause stability problems in Adobe applications. For example, when using NVCUDA64 programs, “Adobe Premiere Pro” may “crash”. Also, some laptops with GeForce GTX 10/MX250/350 series GPUs may experience stability issues with older drivers.

Image execution and clipping involve a lot of computer calculations, and the “GPU acceleration” function simply puts a part of the calculation work that is originally in charge of the CPU to the graphics card (GPU), so that users can see the filter faster. Mirror and special effects, and shorten the conversion, rendering and output time of photos or videos.

