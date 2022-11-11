The GeForce RTX 3070 Ti laptop GPU sold as a desktop GPU may now be encountered on Chinese sales platforms. This topic has been discussed many times before, but this is the first time such a powerful laptop GPU has been used for such a hybrid gaming solution.

On sale is the mobile version of the RTX 3070 Ti with a scaled-down GA104 GPU, but with a 220W TDP, so probably the highest version available for this GPU. The desktop version comes with a full GA104 and 6144 CUDA cores, so that’s the first thing you’ll notice from this card.

The card performed well on the action drive and completed the Geek3D Furmark test with a maximum temperature of 64°C, which sounds good for a dual-fan card. It is worth reminding that the 220W TDP is 70W lower than the desktop reference version. The card is powered by an 8-pin power connector and is a two-slot solution.

These cards are popular in Brazil and some South Asian countries, mainly because of their price. We’re looking at $414, which is $185 less than the cheapest RTX 3070 Ti desktop graphics card on Newegg. Of course this must also take into account import duties and taxes.

But it’s important to understand that these cards are not official from NVIDIA anymore. Users will be forced to use mobile drivers and rely on 3rd party software provided by the company. Because of the limited warranty, this hybrid design is only for those who really know what they’re buying.

