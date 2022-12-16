After AMD’s Radeon RX 7900XTX performance test is lifted, it has comparable performance with NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 4080 in terms of pure performance, but the price is more attractive; as NVIDIA should announce at CES 2023 The GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, which was rebranded from the fixed GeForce RTX 4080, has also recently exposed a performance test data in the Geekbench 5 database. The OpenCL performance in Geekbench 5 is quite close to AMD’s Radeon RX 7900 XTX.

▲ NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti’s OpenCL test on Geekbench is comparable to Radeon RX 7900 XTX

The original NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 12GB was discontinued by NVIDIA because “the performance did not reach the level of the name”, and now all kinds of information show that it was finally renamed GeForce RTX 4070 Ti and launched in January, with 7,680 Cuda Core / 60 SM units are the full-blooded version of the AD104 chip, so it is directly labeled with the suffix “Ti”. It is equipped with 12GB GDDR6X, and the OpenCL test database of Geekbench 5 has reached 219504 points, almost It is the same as Radeon RX 7900 XTX, and is higher than Radeon RX 7900 XT by 5%. Compared with the previous generation GeForce RTX 3070 Ti of the same level, it has an improvement of more than 45%.

[GB5 GPU] Unknown GPU

CPU: Intel Core i7-12700 (12C 20T)

Min/Max/Avg: 4610/4877/4816 MHz

Codename: Alder Lake

CPUID: 90672 (GenuineIntel)

GPU: GeForce RTX 4070 Ti

API: Open CL

Score: 207528, +45.9% vs RTX 3070

VRAM: 11.99 GBhttps://t.co/AdSqihvQqF — Benchleaks (@BenchLeaks) December 15, 2022

Of course, the OpenCL test items should not be confused with the actual performance of the game, but after all, the current drivers of AMD’s Radeon RX 7900XTX and Radeon RX 7900 XT seem to have many problems that affect performance. Compared with NVIDIA’s current GeForce RTX 40 series drivers It is still considered stable, which can be said to be the biggest advantage of NVDIIA GeForce RTX 4070 after it is launched.

The official suggested price of Radeon RX 7900 XTX is 999 US dollars, Radeon RX 7900 XT is set at 899 US dollars, NVIDIA RTX 4080 is 1,199 US dollars, the original GeForce RTX 4080 12GB is 899 US dollars, even if the price remains at 899 US dollars, if GeForce RTX 4070 The overall performance of Ti is comparable to that of Radeon RX 7900 XTX, which may further make GeForce RTX 4080 and Radeon RX 7900 XT difficult to sell.