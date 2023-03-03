Home Technology Nvidia Graphics Card New Driver Improves Video Quality New AI Technology Supports Netflix YouTube Videos
Nvidia released the latest version 531.18 of the GPU driver on Tuesday (28th) and launched a new RTX video super resolution function (Video Super Resolution, VSR) for the RTX 30 and 40 series. VSR uses AI upscaling technology to sharpen the edges of video objects and reduce artifacts, improving the video quality on Chrome and Edge.

Nvidia will support video between 360p and 1440p, frame rates up to 144Hz, and even support 4K quality. Since VSR is applicable to videos on any network, it can improve the video quality of audio-visual platforms such as Twitch and Netflix, and can also improve blurry old videos on YouTube.

Nvidia has been using AI technology to improve the quality of games and videos for many years, the most widely used of which is the Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) system. And Nvidia’s Deep Learning Dynamic Super Resolution (DLDSR), which was launched last year, also renders games at a resolution higher than the display can handle, improving image quality. Nvidia even launched the Eye Contact function for Nvidia Broadcast last month, using AI technology to allow users to make eye contact with each other during video calls.

