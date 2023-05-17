Home » NVIDIA graphics cards coming to smartphones?It is rumored to join hands with MediaTek to create the next-generation flagship chip-Free Electronic News 3C Technology
NVIDIA graphics cards coming to smartphones?It is rumored to join hands with MediaTek to create the next-generation flagship chip

(Photo/Reuters)

Are NVIDIA graphics cards coming to smartphones? According to news obtained by Digitimes, MediaTek will integrate NVIDIA’s graphics card technology as soon as 2024 to create the next generation of flagship mobile phone chips.

It is reported that MediaTek and NVIDIA will work together to enhance the AI ​​and game performance of mobile chips, and the two parties may also expand their cooperation to the field of laptops. In fact, this is not the first time the two have cooperated. As early as 2021, NVIDIA will join hands with MediaTek to bring RTX graphics cards to Chromebook computers.

At present, the GPU display technology of mobile phones mainly relies on the design of ARM Company and is integrated into the SoC chip. Unlike the computer platform, the CPU and GPU are processed by chips of different brands. However, Samsung has also integrated AMD technology to launch the Exynos 2200 processor in the past, but the actual effect is not as expected, failing to shake the chips of Qualcomm and Apple.

