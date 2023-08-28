Nvidia Introduces Ada Lovelace Architecture with New Professional Graphics Accelerator Cards

Nvidia Expands its Lineup of Professional Graphics Accelerator Cards with Ada Lovelace Architecture

In the past year, Nvidia has been on a roll, introducing a series of professional graphics accelerator cards that feature the innovative Ada Lovelace architecture. The first in the lineup was the RTX 6000 Ada Generation, which made its debut at the GTC Autumn Conference in September of last year. Since then, Nvidia has released several GPU products, such as the RTX 4000 SFF Ada Generation designed for desktop computer workstations, as well as a range of independent GPU chips integrated in notebook workstations, including the RTX 5000 and RTX 4000 with Ada Generation in their names. Other models in the series include the RTX 3500, RTX 3000, and RTX 2000.

Continuing its momentum, Nvidia unveiled three more professional graphics GPUs for desktop computer workstations at the Siggraph conference held in August. The RTX 5000, RTX 4500, and RTX 4000 all embrace the Ada Lovelace architecture, and their full names include the suffix “Ada Generation,” emphasizing their cutting-edge capabilities in AI, graphics processing, and real-time rendering technologies.

Sales for the RTX 5000 have already commenced, while the RTX 4000 and RTX 4500 are expected to hit the market in September and October, respectively.

Compared to the previous generation of professional graphics accelerator cards using the Ampere architecture, these new products offer significantly improved computing performance. The CUDA cores in the new architecture, for example, double the single-precision floating-point processing performance. The current RTX A5000 boasts 27.8 TFLOPS, while the new RTX 5000 Ada Generation reaches an impressive 65.3 TFLOPS.

When it comes to AI training work, the fourth-generation Tensor cores in the new products deliver twice the performance. Additionally, support for FP8 computing processing has been expanded, enabling further performance enhancements through loose processing. The Tensor performance of the current RTX A5000 is 222.2 TFLOPS, which leaps to 1044.4 TFLOPS with the RTX 5000 Ada Generation.

For ray tracing with shading or noise reduction, the third-generation RT cores in the new products provide twice the throughput. Thanks to the Ada Lovelace architecture’s inclusion of the new Optical Flow Accelerator and AI frame generation, these graphics cards support Nvidia Technology‘s third-generation deep learning ultra-high sampling (DLSS 3). This results in improved fidelity and interactivity of images.

The Ada Lovelace architecture also brings enhanced support for popular multimedia coding standards like AV1. As a result, the new professional graphics accelerator cards benefit from greater AV1 support. For instance, just like the RTX A5000, the RTX 5000 Ada Generation incorporates an AV1 decoding engine and also adds an AV1 encoding engine.

In terms of GPU memory configuration, the Ada Generation products offer larger capacities. For instance, while both the RTX A5000 and RTX A5500 of the 5000-level models come with 24 GB memory, the RTX 5000 Ada Generation boasts 32 GB. Among the 4000-level models, the RTX A4500 and RTX A4000 are equipped with 20 GB and 16 GB memory, respectively. The RTX 4500 Ada Generation offers 24 GB memory, while the RTX 4000 SFF Ada Generation provides 20 GB.

However, when comparing the two generations of products in terms of GPU memory access specifications, it becomes evident that the new product does not necessarily boast a stronger configuration. For instance, the memory interface of the RTX A5500 and RTX A5000 is 384 bits, providing a bandwidth of 768 GB/s. In contrast, the RTX 5000 Ada Generation features a 256-bit memory interface with a bandwidth of 576GB/s. Similarly, while the memory interface of the RTX A4500 measures 320 bits, offering a bandwidth of 640 GB/s, the RTX 4500 Ada Generation features a memory interface of 192 bits with a bandwidth of 432 GB/s. Lastly, the memory interface of the RTX A4000 is 256 bits with a bandwidth of 448 GB/s, whereas the RTX 4000 Ada Generation adopts a 160-bit interface with a bandwidth of 360GB/s.

The only exception to this pattern is the RTX A6000 and RTX 6000 Ada Generation models, which both utilize a 384-bit interface and come with bandwidths of 768 GB/s and 960 GB/s, respectively.

Nvidia RTX 5000 Ada Generation Key Information:

– Original manufacturer: Nvidia

– Suggested selling price: starting at $4,000

– Number of CUDA processing cores: 12,800

– Number of Tensor Cores: 400

– Number of RT Cores: 100

– Built-in memory capacity: 32 GB GDDR6

– Memory bandwidth: 576 GB/s

– Connection interface: PCIe 4.0 x16

– Support NVLink: no

– Single-precision computing performance: 65.3 TFLOPS

– Appearance size: double slot full height

– DisplayPort port: version 1.4a specification, 4 ports

– Power consumption: 250 watts

– Support graphics processing API: Shader Model 6.7, OpenGL 4.6, DirectX 12, Vulkan 1.3

– Support computing processing API: CUDA 12.2, DirectCompute, OpenCL 3.0

Please note that specifications and prices are subject to change, and it is advised to contact the manufacturer for the most accurate and up-to-date information.

Overall, Nvidia’s introduction of the Ada Lovelace architecture in its professional graphics accelerator cards marks a significant leap forward in performance and capabilities. With improved computing power, enhanced AI training capabilities, superior ray tracing performance, support for multimedia coding standards, and larger memory capacities, these new products are set to deliver an exceptional graphics processing experience.

