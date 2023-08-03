NVIDIA Introduces RTX Video Super Resolution Function for Improved Streaming Quality and Resolution on RTX 40/30 Series Graphics Cards

NVIDIA Introduces RTX Video Super Resolution Feature for RTX 40/30 Series Graphics Cards

NVIDIA has recently released a new update to its GPU driver, adding the highly anticipated RTX Video Super Resolution function for NVIDIA’s RTX 40/30 series graphics cards. This feature utilizes AI technology to enhance the streaming video experience for users, eliminating artifacts and aliasing distortion caused by compression while also improving the resolution and image quality.

In an official statement, NVIDIA clarified that this technology is not reliant on DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) technology, but rather employs a new algorithm specifically designed for movies. For users with desktops equipped with RTX 40/30 series graphics cards, all that is required is to update their Chrome and EDGE browsers to the latest versions. However, laptop users will need to ensure that their browser program is set to high-performance mode.

To utilize the RTX Video Super Resolution feature, follow these steps:

Step 1: Install the latest NVIDIA driver for your system through the official GeForce Experience application. It is recommended to use the automatic detection and download feature.

Step 2: Once the download is complete, click “Quick Install” and patiently wait for the driver installation process to finish.

Step 3: Update your Chrome or EDGE browser to the latest version by accessing the settings page of the respective browser.

Step 4: For laptop users, navigate to the system settings of the console and select “Display.”

Step 5: Next, select “Graphics.”

Step 6: Under “Legacy Applications,” click “Browse” and choose the browser you wish to apply high-performance mode to.

Step 7: As an example, for Microsoft Edge, locate and select the msedge.exe executable file in the Edge folder under Microsoft in the Program Files (x86) folder. Click “Add” to confirm the selection.

Step 8: Return to the graphics settings page and click on the Microsoft Edge item. Press “Options.”

Step 9: Choose “High Performance” and click “Save.”

Step 10: Open the NVIDIA Control Panel and select “Adjust Video Settings.”

Step 11: Enable “Ultra High Resolution” and select the desired quality level. Keep in mind that higher quality levels will utilize more GPU resources.

Step 12: When streaming online videos, ensure you are using either the Chrome or EDGE browser to automatically activate the super-resolution effect.

It is important to note that this article was simultaneously published in PC home magazine, indicating the widespread interest in the new RTX Video Super Resolution feature. Users can also join the PC home magazine fan group to stay updated about the latest news in the tech world.

