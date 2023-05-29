Home » Nvidia launches an artificial intelligence super computer
Technology

Nvidia launches an artificial intelligence super computer

by admin
Nvidia launches an artificial intelligence super computer

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang unveiled an artificial intelligence (AI) supercomputer called the DGX GH200 to assist tech companies in building generative AI models similar to OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

The Financial Times reports it online, specifying that Meta, Microsoft and Google Cloud will be among the first customers of the supercomputer.

The announcement comes days after the US chip giant revealed forecasts of rapid sales growth, fueling a stock price surge that has brought it close to being the world‘s top semiconductor stock worth a trillion dollars.

Find out more
See also  [Review]ASUS ZenBook S 13 OLED (2023) Out-of-the-box Review

You may also like

Linux kernel: vulnerability allows unspecified attack

Google makes life easier for users

review of the film by Dario Argento…

Zendesk leverages AI to improve customer experience

Go camping with “Luxury Mobile Toilet The Portal”!

Google explains the Pixel Fold delay: “we canceled...

8-inch screen, 1080P 60FPS quality SONY streaming handheld...

Red Hat Enterprise Linux (openvswitch) at risk: vulnerability...

Folding cell phones unpopular: Customers shy away from...

The periphery of the Milky Way was disturbed...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy