That’s right, after the launch of the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti graphics card, NVIDIA officially announced the update of the RTX 40 notebook products, including RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 notebooks starting at US$1999, while RTX 4070, RTX 4060 and RTX 4050 notebooks are priced at US$999 From yuan.

First of all, RTX 4070, RTX 4060 and RTX 4050 notebook GPUs will have the same performance as the previous generation RTX 3080 notebook GPUs but only need 1/3 of the original power consumption to meet 2K 1440p 80FPS game performance.

The new generation of RTX 4070, RTX 4060 and RTX 4050 laptops will be launched on 2/22 with prices starting at $999.

The flagship RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 laptop GPUs can achieve 60 FPS game performance with 3 4K screen surrounds, and 4K60 performance in 3D collaborative Omniverse, and have 2x faster video output capabilities.

The flagship RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 laptops will be launched on 2/8, with prices starting at $1999 in US dollars.

In addition, NVIDIA has updated MAX-Q technology at the same time. This generation is mainly optimized for DLSS 3, and has a lower voltage GDDR6 memory and memory clock control, allowing notebook gamers to have a better battery life experience.