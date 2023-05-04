Nvidia lowers the prices of two current models

Nvidia is turning the price screw again. This time, however, the prices will not be adjusted upwards, but downwards. Two selected graphics cards are cheaper.

Image: GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 4080 AORUS MASTER

About half a year after the GeForce RTX 4090 and GeForce RTX 4080 went on sale, Nvidia is now revising the prices of the graphics cards. The RRP of the two models are reduced to 1,329 and 1,769 euros respectively.

For better classification: at the time of release, the GPUs still cost 1,469 and 1,949 euros. In both cases, this corresponds to a price reduction of almost ten percent. Only Europe is affected by the adjustments. In the USA, prices will remain unchanged for the time being.

The above prices refer exclusively to Nvidia’s in-house store. The tickets are usually even cheaper in stores. At ALTERNATE, the prices of a GeForce RTX 4080 start at 1,249 euros. A GeForce RTX 4090 costs at least 1,679 euros.

It is not officially known why the prices have now been corrected downwards. Since there are regional differences, it should not (only) be due to a lack of demand. Rather, the euro-dollar exchange rate trend over the past few weeks will have played an important role.

How about you: have you already bought a graphics card of the current 4000 generation or are you waiting for even cheaper prices?