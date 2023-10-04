NVIDIA, new RTX 3050 arriving in 2024? Team Green aims for the low end

2024 could be the year of NVIDIA’s RTX 5000, the first units of which could make their way onto the market next autumn. However, it seems that the Green Team is not only projected towards the future: according to a new leak, in fact, a review of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050.

Yes, you understood correctly: although 2024 will represent the end of the RTX 4000 series and the beginning of the RTX 5000 line, next year a new RTX 3050 could appear on the market. This was reported by the WCCFTech portal, which claims to have learned from its internal sources at the Green Team that NVIDIA will launch a refresh of its RTX 3050 two years after the launch of the original model, therefore in the month of January.

According to the Korean website, the new The RTX 3050 will have 6GB of VRAM and an Ampere GPU, thus reusing the last generation NVIDIA architecture. It is not clear why NVIDIA has decided to focus on a re-release of its GPU entry-level last generation, especially given that the RTX 4050 may never arrive on the desktop market, thus being relegated only to the laptop sector.

In all likelihood, however, it is possible that the Green Team’s move was decided for keep GPU prices low entry-level intended for gamers without a large budget for their build. The criticism against NVIDIA for the high prices of the RTX 40, perhaps combined with the impossibility of reducing the final cost of the RTX 4050 desktop, would therefore have pushed the company to cancel the latter, preferring to relaunch its last generation low-end GPU .

Indeed, it seems that the new RTX 3050 will be less performing of the model launched in 2022, which on the other hand had 8 GB of VRAM. According to WCCFTech, the GPU used by the new version of the card will be a GA107-325, against the GA106-150 of the original model. The Core Count of the component is still unknown, but we know that the memory frequency will drop from 1,777 MHz to 1,470 MHz, while also the TGP will reduce from 115W to just 70W.

