New chip designs and artificial intelligence, two pillars that, going hand in hand, can take video games and the creation of fully simulated worlds to a new level. Also for industrial purposes, in the metaverse. This is the key to what Nvidia announced at the Gtc conference. The most anticipated product presented is the new series of GPUs Geforce Rtx 40, of which the fastest costs $ 1599 and promises a four-fold increase in performance over the previous version. It’s the Rtx 4090, while the cheaper versions, so to speak, are two configurations of the 4080 model, at $ 1199 and $ 899 respectively. Not that with the chip supply chain crisis, which the world has been experiencing for two years now, lower prices could be expected.

The new architecture is headed by Ada Lovelace, the first programmer in the world, born in 1815. Past and future according to Nvidia are in close continuation, but in this case, with the innovations now presented, it makes a considerable leap forward. The new Geforce are based on the double pillar of the Ada Lovelace architecture and AI Dlss 3 algorithms. The third version of Nvidia’s deep learning artificial intelligence (neural networks) graphics technology.

The news of the AI

Basically l‘AI here manages to generate new frames (instead of simple pixels) and thus increase frame rates; even in cases where the visual quality of the game is limited by the user’s CPU. It will be an advantage, according to Nvidia, especially in games where the physics is very complex (materials, lights) or involving large worlds. In short, the two main features of the games that now put a strain on users’ computers, as the Cyberpunk 2077 case teaches, this is in fact the videogame that Nvidia showed during the Gtc, to exemplify the advantages of the new technology. To date there are 35 games that support Dlss 33 More in detail, here are the main innovations of the new GPUs: Streaming multiprocessors with a shader power of up to 83 teraflops, over 2 times higher than the previous generation; 3rd generation RT Cores with up to 191 effective ray-tracing teraflops, 2.8 times higher than the previous generation. 4th Generation Tensor Core with up to 1.32 petaflop Tensor – 5x over the previous generation using FP8 acceleration. Shader Execution Reordering (SER) that improves execution efficiency by instantly reprogramming shading workloads to make better use of GPU resources. A significant innovation as was the out-of-order execution for the CPUs, SER improves ray tracing performance by up to three times and game frame rates by up to 25%. The Ada Optical Flow Accelerator, with twice as fast performance, allows DLSS 3 to predict motion in a scene, allowing the neural network to increase frame rate while maintaining image quality unchanged. Architectural enhancements, coupled with custom TSMC 4N process technology, deliver up to two times the leap in energy efficiency. Dual NVIDIA Encoders (NVENC) cut export times by up to half and offer AV1 support. NVENC AV1 encoding has been adopted by OBS, Blackmagic Design DaVinci Resolve, Discord and many others. Also presented at Gtc Rtx Remix, a platform that allows modder users, for free, to automatically improve the realism of objects and lights in video games. In this regard, shown a modded (modified, remastered) version of Portal and Elder Scroll.

Not just videogames.

Nvidia ensures that new technologies will also benefit video editing and live streaming. NVidia also unveiled its first Omniverse Cloud software and infrastructure-as-a-service offering. It will allow for example to train, simulate, test and deploy intelligent machines. Autonomous vehicle designers will be able to use it to generate sensor data based on physical data and simulate traffic scenarios to test a variety of road and weather conditions. Companies will be able to create an industrial metaverse for remote and real-time collaboration throughout the production cycle.