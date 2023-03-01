Chrome has released the latest Chrome 110 version in February to support NVIDIA’s RTX Video Super Resolution ( RTX VSR ) function. NVIDIA promised to release the corresponding driver before February, but NVIDIA really dragged it to The Game Ready 531.18 version driver supporting RTX Video Super Resolution was announced on February 28, US time; RTX VSR can be applied to Twitch, YouTube, Netflix and Hulu under the Chrom 110 browser to watch streaming videos on the web version, In addition, since the Edge browser also uses the same core architecture, it can also use RTX VSR technology to improve the quality of streaming videos.

NVIDIA promised in the official QA that although there is no timetable, NVIDIA expects to enable RTX 20 series graphics cards to support RTX VSR technology through software upgrades in the future. In addition, there is currently no plan to open professional cards other than GeForce consumer graphics cards to support RTX VSR. .

▲ The enhanced RTX VSR can provide smooth edges and reduce artifacts and noise

▲Compared with traditional upscaling technology, RTX VSR has better performance in details

RTX Video Super Resolution is a streaming video enhancement technology that utilizes AI. It uses the RTX Tensor Core of GeForce RTX 30 series and GeForce RTX 40 series to execute algorithms and perform image enhancement. Compared with traditional image upscaling, it can provide more detailed images. Edge sharpening and artifact removal, while training with a variety of different types of images, like using DLSS in games, can produce images comparable to native 4K content, but RTX VSR is an enhancement for streaming video, while DLSS is Using the data of the game engine for image enhancement, although the results are similar, the principle is completely different.

▲It can be set to 4 stages, the higher the level, the better the picture quality

To use RTX VSR, in addition to installing the latest version of the driver, you also need to update the Chrome browser and Edge browser to the latest version. At the same time, open the NVIDIA Control Panel, find the “Adjust Video and Image Settings” column, and you can see more ” The RTX Video Enhancement item currently provides 4 stages of image enhancement. The larger the number, the better the effect, but it also consumes more performance. In addition, you need to open the Windows display item on the notebook computer and select the graphics performance of the Chrome browser. It is a high-efficiency mode; NVIDIA said that the effect of matching a graphics card above X070 level can ensure the smooth execution of Level 4, which seems to imply that this technology should focus on the number of cores rather than the performance of a single core. NVIDIA stated that as long as the video is scaled beyond the native resolution, the enhanced benefits will be felt, and full-screen viewing is not necessarily required.

In addition, it should be noted that since the RTX VSR needs to use the NVIDIA GPU, if you enable the high-performance mode of Windows for the RTX VSR, it also means that you will be in the situation of using an independent GPU when performing image enhancement, which will further reduce the power consumption. NVIDIA recommends only starting from Chrome Or choose one of Edge to turn on the high-performance mode to play streaming videos, and the other main browser maintains the standard setting to avoid additional power consumption. In addition, RTX VSR will not be activated if it is in battery mode. In addition, if you use a dual-screen configuration, use the main screen to play games while turning on the RTX VSR, and open the browser to watch videos on the second screen. At this time, the RTX VSR will still occupy GPU resources and cause the game performance to drop.