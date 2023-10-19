NVIDIA Releases DLSS 3 Upgrade for “Eternal” and “Warhammer: Vermintide 2” as GeForce Players Get New Drivers

NVIDIA Rolls Out DLSS 3 Upgrade for “Eternal” and “Warhammer: Vermintide 2”

NVIDIA has recently released the latest version of its GeForce Game Ready driver, offering DLSS 3 upgrades for two popular games, “Eternal” and “Warhammer: Vermintide 2”. GeForce players can now download the new drivers to enjoy enhanced graphics and improved performance in these games.

The DLSS 3 upgrade provides players with improved frame generation, resulting in smoother gameplay and increased efficiency. “Eternal”, a game that consistently ranks among the top ten most popular games on Steam, will receive DLSS 3 support starting 10/19. Developed by 24 Entertainment, “Eternal” already supports DLSS Super Resolution and NVIDIA Reflex for all GeForce RTX players. With the launch of DLSS 3 support for GeForce RTX 40 series players, the game’s performance is expected to double.

In addition to “Eternal” and “Warhammer: Vermintide 2”, there are other games that have also added DLSS support. “Land Of The Vikings” has recently ended its early access trial and now supports DLSS 2. “Slender: The Arrival” released a 10th anniversary update version on 10/18, offering DLSS 3 support and an average performance increase of 2.8 times in 4K image quality. “AirportSim” and “HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED 2 – Turbocharged” will both be released on 10/19 and will support DLSS 2. Additionally, “Warhammer: Vermintide 2” is set to add support for DLSS 3 and Reflex on 10/19.

Another exciting update from NVIDIA is the launch of RTX Video Super Resolution v1.5. This technology, unveiled earlier this year at the CES conference, utilizes artificial intelligence to improve video resolution and enhance the viewing experience. The latest version, v1.5, enhances image quality by avoiding over-smoothing and improving detail levels. It also introduces support for GeForce RTX 20 series GPUs.

Furthermore, NVIDIA Reflex has gained popularity among players of “Counter-Strike 2”, with over 90% of GeForce game players enabling Reflex to decrease system latency by up to 35%. By reducing latency, players can detect targets faster, react quicker, and aim more accurately in the game.

Additionally, the Game Ready driver update brings support for 14 new games, including “Forza 2”, “EA SPORTS FC 24″, “Forza Motorsport”, “Lies of P”, “Mortal Kombat 1”, “NBA 2K24”, “Party Animals”, “PAYDAY 3”, “Sunkenland”, “The Crew Motorfest”, “Total War: PHARAOH”, “Warhaven”, “We Were Here Expeditions”, and “Witchfire”. Using the one-click optimization setting in GeForce Experience, players can easily optimize more than a thousand games for the best performance.

With these exciting updates and upgrades, NVIDIA continues to provide gamers with cutting-edge technology and improvements to enhance their gaming experiences.

