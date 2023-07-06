Home » NVIDIA RTX 4060 Ti 16GB Launch Date Announced, But Is It Worth the Cost?
NVIDIA RTX 4060 Ti 16GB Launch Date Announced, But Is It Worth the Cost?

NVIDIA to Launch the RTX 4060 Ti 16GB Version on July 18th

Rumors have been circulating on the internet regarding the upcoming launch of the NVIDIA RTX 4060 Ti 16GB version. Although NVIDIA has yet to announce the official release date, reports suggest that it will be available on July 18th.

Currently, the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB is already on the market, priced at $399. However, the 16GB version is expected to have a higher price tag of $499. NVIDIA has previously stated that there is not much disparity in game performance between the 8GB and 16GB models, except when games require more than 8GB VRAM for their highest settings. In such cases, the RTX 4060 Ti 16GB will deliver better performance.

For the average gamer, the RTX 4060 Ti 16GB may not offer as much cost-effectiveness. However, if the user engages in applications involving AI creation or requires larger VRAM for audio and video output, the 16GB version will prove to be more advantageous than the RTX 4070 12GB series.

It’s important to note that the above information is provided by videocardz.com.

