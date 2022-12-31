REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

It is said that NVIDIA’s new graphics card RTX 4070 Ti, which will be announced at CES 2023, was accidentally exposed on the official website first. According to the webpage that appeared briefly before, the new product will be equipped with 7,680 CUDA cores, the frequency can be increased to 2.61GHz, and there is also 12GB GDDR6X memory. At the same time, it can also output 4K 240Hz or 8K 60Hz when DSC and HDR are turned on. According to official tests, the performance of running “Cyberpunk 2077” after turning on the RT Overdrive mode can reach 3.5 times that of the 12GB RTX 3080.

In addition, there are rumors that the price of RTX 4070 Ti will be US$799. It is said that NVIDIA’s initial pricing was US$899, and after the tariff adjustment in the United States, the factory also made corresponding changes. NVIDIA’s CES presentation will be held on our side in the early morning of January 4th, so please remember to pay attention to our reports.