Home Technology NVIDIA RTX 4070 Ti Specification Exposure
Technology

NVIDIA RTX 4070 Ti Specification Exposure

by admin
NVIDIA RTX 4070 Ti Specification Exposure

REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

It is said that NVIDIA’s new graphics card RTX 4070 Ti, which will be announced at CES 2023, was accidentally exposed on the official website first. According to the webpage that appeared briefly before, the new product will be equipped with 7,680 CUDA cores, the frequency can be increased to 2.61GHz, and there is also 12GB GDDR6X memory. At the same time, it can also output 4K 240Hz or 8K 60Hz when DSC and HDR are turned on. According to official tests, the performance of running “Cyberpunk 2077” after turning on the RT Overdrive mode can reach 3.5 times that of the 12GB RTX 3080.

In addition, there are rumors that the price of RTX 4070 Ti will be US$799. It is said that NVIDIA’s initial pricing was US$899, and after the tariff adjustment in the United States, the factory also made corresponding changes. NVIDIA’s CES presentation will be held on our side in the early morning of January 4th, so please remember to pay attention to our reports.

See also  Musk would again be willing to buy Twitter for 44 billion

You may also like

NVIDIA releases NVAIE 3.0, the operating system in...

NVIDIA RTX 4090 laptop GPU performance exposure with...

The Switch Pro will not be released. Foreign...

2022 closes with 14,708 startups in Italy. The...

2022 closes with 14,708 startups in Italy. The...

“STALKER 2: Heart of Chornoby” will release the...

Netizens are hotly discussing the “Annual Forgotten” game!...

The 2023 of technology: smartphones, TVs, appliances and...

Wavetale Review – Gamereactor

The 2023 of technology: smartphones, TVs, appliances and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy