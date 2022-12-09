After 15 years, the classic puzzle game “Portal” has been able to apply the most advanced ray-tracing graphics technology with the blessing of the NVIDIA RTX Remix game transformation platform.

RTX Remix made great contributions

“Portal” is a game launched by Valve in 2007. Players need to open the portal to move objects and themselves to solve puzzles and meet various challenges. The innovative game rules have been highly praised.

“Portal with RTX” (Portal with RTX) is an RTX remastered version of the game that has enhanced texture maps, added ray tracing and DLSS by using the RTX Remix game transformation platform released by NVIDIA Lightspeed Studio in the fall of GTC 22. .

“Portal with RTX” not only rebuilds the 3D models of the objects in the game to present more details to make the objects more realistic, but also supports a variety of advanced drawing technologies, the most important of which is Full Ray Tracing (Full Ray Tracing, that is, path tracing ), integrate various lighting effects such as shadows, reflections, and refractions into a single algorithm, so that light can be projected from behind the player or from another room (that is, a position invisible to the camera of the 3D engine), and present glass refraction, based on the surface texture of the object , in addition to showing reflections from objects behind the player or light passing through portals.

In addition, RTXDI (RTX Direct Illumination, RTX Direct Illumination) can handle countless direct light sources and corresponding light and shadow. ReSTIR GI (Reservoir Spatio-Temporal Importance Resampling Global Illumination) can enhance the effect of indirect light in a more efficient way, allowing indirect light to illuminate dark corners and produce more realistic scenes.

PBR (Physically-Based Rendering) can create lighting effects such as reflection, refraction, translucency, transparency, and global lighting according to different properties of objects such as light divergence, roughness, and metal features. NRD (Real Time Denoisers, real-time noise reduction) can instantly reduce the noise of ray tracing, improving the overall performance and image quality.

RTX 4090 can’t run! !

The full ray tracing used in “Portal with RTX” has very high performance requirements on the graphics card. Even the current king of performance, GeForce RTX 4090, cannot push the FPS above the threshold of 60 frames in 4K resolution. With the help of video technology, the FPS can reach 3 digits. Let’s take a look at the difference before and after turning on and off ray tracing and DLSS, as well as the actual performance.

During the test, the Resizable BAR function of the display card was turned on, the resolution was set to 4K, and the image quality setting was manually adjusted to the highest in “Portal”. In “Portal with RTX”, the image quality setting was also manually adjusted to the highest, and the image quality template of RTX Remix was set to “Quality”, and performance tests were performed in two states: DLSS off and DLSS on.

Since the game does not have a built-in test mode, the author uses NVIDIA FrameView to measure and record the FPS performance in the No. 8 laboratory that passed the initial level. After confirming that there are no extreme values, the average value of the two rounds of tests is taken as the score.

testing platform:

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 7700X

Radiator: MSI MEG Coreliquid S360

Motherboard: ASRock X670E Taichi (UEFI version 1.11)

Memory: G.Skill Trident Z5 Neo 16GBx2 (@DDR5-6000)

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Founder Edition

Storage: Seagate FireCuda 520 SSD 1TB

Power supply: MSI MPG A1000G PCIE5

Software environment: Windows 11 Professional Edition 22H2 (Build 22621.819), GeForce Game Ready 527.37

▲First of all, I saw the original version of “Portal”. Without ray tracing technology, the blocks can only present simple light and shadow effects.

▲ “Portal with RTX” introduces ray-tracing drawing technology, and the blocks can present more realistic light and shadow.

▲The No. 8 laboratory level of the original version of “Portal”, you can pay attention to the moving light ball and will not illuminate the entire room.

▲With the blessing of ray tracing, the light and shadow in every corner of the room in “Portal with RTX” will change with the position of the light ball.

▲The first half of the movie “Portal with RTX” is in the state of turning on DLSS, and the picture is much smoother. In the second half, DLSS is turned off. (FPS is displayed in the lower left corner of the screen)

“Portal with RTX” will be provided in the form of free DLC. Players can download it for free as long as they purchase “Portal” on Steam, and enjoy a brand new gaming experience.