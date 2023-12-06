NVIDIA RTX technology supported by more than 500 games and applications

NVIDIA Celebrates 500 Games and Apps with RTX Technology

NVIDIA has announced that it has reached a major milestone with over 500 games and applications now supporting their RTX technology. This revolutionary technology, introduced in 2018, has completely transformed the gaming and creative experience through the use of ray tracing and artificial intelligence, including DLSS.

RTX technology offers immersive lighting and reflection effects through dedicated RT cores, as well as industry-leading AI graphics acceleration performance with the support of Tensor cores. This has resulted in players spending a total of 87 million hours per week playing RTX games, and a high percentage of players opting to enable RTX when using GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards.

To celebrate this achievement, NVIDIA has launched the RTX 500 event, which includes giveaways such as $500 Green Man Gaming gift cards and #RTXOn keycaps. CD PROJEKT RED will also be participating in the event by sending out special gifts to celebrate the RTX 500 milestone and the “Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Collector’s Edition”.

In addition to this milestone, NVIDIA has also launched a new version of the GeForce Game Ready driver to support popular games such as “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III 2023”, “Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Collector’s Edition”, “THRONE AND LIBERTY” and “Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora” on their release days.

Furthermore, the new Game Ready driver also supports seven new G-SYNC gaming monitors and includes customized settings for 12 games, making it easier for players to optimize their gaming experience.

For more information about the RTX 500 event and the latest Game Ready driver, visit GeForce.com.

source: nvidia.com

