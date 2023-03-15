The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 launch date is now confirmed as April 13, but just before that date NVIDIA has set up multiple NDAs for partners and reviewers.

According to the information, the first NDA will start this week. Partners will begin contacting channel partners and stocking RTX 4070 cards in their regional warehouses before delivering to distributors and retailers. That said, AIC (add-in card partner) has nearly a month to stock and distribute RTX 4070 GPUs.

Testers will begin receiving their samples in early April, so there should be at least a week to complete testing. Now the interesting detail is that the NDA will be split between the MSRP and the MSRP product. Just a reminder that there is no Founders Edition of the RTX 4070 here, just like the RTX 4070 Ti.

By splitting the NDA in this way, NVIDIA will essentially be promoting a cheaper product rather than the usual pricier overclocked design. NVIDIA will officially announce the GeForce RTX 4070 on April 12, which is also the review and NDA date for all RTX 4070 graphics cards, MSRP. Non-MSRP product testing will be available on April 13, the same day the card is officially released.

source