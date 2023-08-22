NVIDIA Unveils DLSS 3.5 and Technical Updates for Game Developers at Gamescom 2023

NVIDIA Unveils Technical Updates at Gamescom 2023: DLSS 3.5 and Half-Life 2 RTX Remake

Gamescom 2023 brought exciting news for gamers and technology enthusiasts as NVIDIA, the leading graphics processing unit (GPU) manufacturer, showcased a range of technical updates. While NVIDIA did not release a new RTX GPU this year, it introduced significant upgrades aimed at empowering game developers to effectively implement advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and ray tracing. Additionally, NVIDIA surprised fans with the announcement of a “Half-Life 2 RTX” Light chase remake.

The focal point of this news was NVIDIA DLSS 3.5, which marks a significant improvement over earlier iterations. DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) 2 already allowed players to leverage AI acceleration to achieve picture quality comparable to native rendering. With the introduction of DLSS 3 in the upcoming RTX 40 series, AI will complement frames, effectively doubling the performance. Furthermore, the addition of Reflex technology will address issues related to input delay. A minor update, DLSS 3.1, will enhance the stability of user interfaces and improve the quality of high-speed moving objects.

The most noteworthy aspect of DLSS 3.5 is its use of AI to strengthen the Denoiser noise reduction processing of the ray tracing Pipeline. Traditional ray tracing workflows involve generating geometry and materials within the game engine and employing ray tracing to process reflections and global diffuse illumination. However, previously, hand-tuned denoisers were required to fill in missing pixels and enhance image quality. While these methods were effective to some extent, they often resulted in issues such as temporal accumulation artifacts and decreased quality of global illumination and reflection effects.

DLSS 3.5 introduces “Ray Reconstruction” capabilities to the Super Resolution neural network, enabling AI processing of the previously hand-tuned denoiser. NVIDIA has trained this neural network using 5X more data, allowing it to understand the images generated by game engines and interpret the effects of different ray tracing techniques. As a result, the reconstructed ray tracing images produced by DLSS 3.5 exhibit superior global illumination quality.

DLSS 3.5 is not exclusive to RTX 40 GPUs; any player with an RTX GPU can take advantage of this feature. However, the ultimate effectiveness of DLSS 3.5 depends on how game developers implement these functions, ensuring players can enjoy enhanced light-chasing gaming experiences. Two highly anticipated games, “Dian Yu Ren Ke 2077: Free Fantasy” and “Alan Wake 2,” will support DLSS 3.5 upon their release this fall.

Additionally, NVIDIA showcased its AI-powered NPCs through the NVIDIA ACE program. The company introduced NeMo SteerLM, which allows developers to customize parameters and attitudes, resulting in more realistic and human-like intelligent non-playable characters (NPCs).

In a bid to bring ray tracing capabilities to older games, NVIDIA unveiled the RTX Remix Mod tool. As part of this initiative, NVIDIA collaborated with four top Mod Teams (Orbifold Studios) to develop the “Half-Life 2 RTX” ray tracing version. This ambitious project utilizes full ray tracing, DLSS 3, RTX IO, and modernized assets. Although still in development, avid players can find more information about the “Half-Life 2 RTX” ray tracing version on nvidia.com/HalfLife2RTX.

Exciting times lie ahead for gamers with NVIDIA’s technical advancements paving the way for immersive gaming experiences. With DLSS 3.5 and the promise of the “Half-Life 2 RTX” Light chase remake, the gaming world is set to be transformed.

