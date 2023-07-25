Home » NVIDIA’s RTX IO: GPU Accelerated Game Loading with Faster Loading Times and Enhanced Textures
NVIDIA's RTX IO: GPU Accelerated Game Loading with Faster Loading Times and Enhanced Textures

NVIDIA's RTX IO: GPU Accelerated Game Loading with Faster Loading Times and Enhanced Textures

NVIDIA RTX IO Boosts Game Loading Speeds with GPU Compression

NVIDIA has introduced its latest technology, RTX IO, which aims to revolutionize game loading speeds by utilizing GPU compression. This innovative technology eliminates the need for CPU core processing when it comes to game material decompression, resulting in faster loading times.

Traditionally, game data had to be read from the disk, decompressed by the CPU, and then transferred to the GPU. However, with the advent of NVMe SSDs and their superior performance, this workflow has become outdated. Additionally, the limited performance between the CPU and RAM further hampers the loading times for game textures.

To address these issues, NVIDIA RTX IO stores compressed data directly from the system memory into the GPU memory. The materials required by the game are then decompressed using the GDeflate standard, freeing up the CPU to handle other tasks. This not only reduces stuttering during gameplay but also allows for the transmission of more detailed textures.

One example of the benefits of NVIDIA RTX IO can be seen in the modified game “Portal: Prelude RTX.” By leveraging the power of RTX IO and the Vulkan extension API, the game’s installation size was reduced by 44%. Furthermore, material reading time was accelerated by 5X, resulting in stunning 4K textures without sacrificing performance.

RTX IO is based on the open GPU compression standard GDeflate, ensuring compatibility with various hardware manufacturers. This allows independent hardware vendors (IHVs) to support the compression standard in their drivers, making it easier for developers to integrate the technology across multiple platforms. RTX IO supports DirectX through DirectStorage and other popular game APIs like Vulkan through Vulkan extensions.

In terms of hardware compatibility, NVIDIA has ensured that the Game Ready driver update supports GTX and RTX GPUs from the NVIDIA Maxwell generation (GeForce 800 and above).

With NVIDIA’s RTX IO technology, gamers can expect significantly improved game loading speeds, reduced installation sizes, and enhanced visual quality. This breakthrough innovation is set to transform the gaming experience and provide gamers with faster access to their favorite titles.

Source: nvidia.com

