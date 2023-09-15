Nylon is resurrected from nets abandoned at sea

Listen to the audio version of the article

Two fixed nets, one about forty meters long and one more or less half that long, half a dozen pots or traps for crustaceans, a cage and a rusty anchor, piles of remains of now unrecognizable nets and three tyres: this is the fishing, decidedly rich but not according to traditional criteria, of a dozen divers engaged in an afternoon session cleaning the seabed at more than twenty meters of depth along the Istrian coast not far from the tourist port of Pula.

On board the two assistance boats are another dozen volunteers from Healthy Seas, who have come from all over the world to celebrate the tenth anniversary of this non-profit organisation, which has now evolved into a foundation, which is responsible for cleaning the seas from nets torn and abandoned on seabed. More than 900 tons of waste of this kind have been collected in these ten years, the milestone of one thousand is now within reach. But the value of the action of this group of activists goes beyond that mountain of recovered materials.

From 15 activists to 350 volunteers

«Imagination is without borders», says Veronika Mikos, director of Healthy Seas, showing her notes on the first page of that notebook where in 2013 she had noted the spark of that enthusiasm that had driven fifteen activists who came from three countries – Italy , Greece and Holland – right in Pula to lay the foundations of the association: today the volunteers have become 350 from twenty countries and the activities have increased tenfold to over two hundred all over the world.

Recycling in the clothing industry with Aquafil

From the Mediterranean, seabed clean-up actions have spread to Northern Europe, then to Asia, from Korea to New Zealand, and finally to the Californian coast. The “clean-up” is only the first and most concrete pillar of Healthy Seas’ activity, then aimed at recycling nylon and all the materials collected in the name of an economy that must develop in the name of circularity. About half of those 900 tons ended up in the plants of Aquafil, the Arco textile company, which embraced the association’s cause from the beginning by transforming that waste into a resource made of regenerated nylon, Econyl, now adopted by global brands ranging from sportswear to high fashion to design and furniture companies: from Gucci to Dior, from Speedo to Arena, from Patagonia to Burberry to Adidas.

If cleaning the seas is transformed into the start of a virtuous recycling process that aims for one hundred percent, Healthy Sea is based on two other actions that are equally important. On the one hand, the educational aspect to raise the environmental awareness of children and young people with respect to the environment and the seas in particular. On the other hand, prevention which aims to develop the awareness of those who are part of the problem, starting with fishermen, who are not considered enemies, but partners in solving the problem if trained in sustainable fishing that does not impact the seas.

