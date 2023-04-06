NZXT, a leading developer of PC gaming hardware and driver software, today announced the launch of miniature versions of its Capsule USB condenser microphone and Boom Arm — the Capsule Mini and Boom Arm Mini.

Capsule Mini is specially designed for users who love a miniature USB microphone and pursue excellent sound quality; its internal capsule has been tuned to enhance voice performance in games, and with an amazing 24bit/48khz sampling resolution, it ensures you Voices are clearly expressed in games. In addition, the Capsule Mini is a cardioid microphone that filters out unwanted background noise such as mechanical keyboards or mouse clicks, ensuring that the human voice is the main focus.

The Boom Arm Mini launched together with the Capsule Mini also provides more room for gaming hardware settings. With its compact and foldable appearance, Boom Arm Mini maximizes the space saving on your desk; the stand can be moved and adjusted smoothly and silently, and the hidden cable management slot can help keep the desk clean and tidy. The Boom Arm Mini features a clean and silky exterior, hidden springs and a solid build for silent operation, making mounting a Capsule, Capsule Mini or other microphones a snap.

Capsule Mini Features

● Lightweight and mini, plug and play

It has a light and compact appearance, and is equipped with 24-bit high-definition calls. It is easy to plug and play, allowing you to conduct various voice calls or live streaming smoothly.

● Clear voice

Using advanced analog-to-digital conversion technology, it can ensure clear sound transmission.

● Designed for gamers

Capsule Mini is specially designed for game voice communication, with cardioid directivity, which can effectively eliminate unnecessary background noise. The internal capsule has been fine-tuned to optimize speech intelligibility in gaming environments, ensuring players’ in-game speech is clear and understandable.

Capsule Mini color options:matte white, matte black

For the official launch date and price, please contact Taiwan agent: Liguang Technology

Please visit the official website for more information