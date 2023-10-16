NZXT Announces Exciting Anniversary Event: ‘Pure Color Faith’ with Amazing Discounts on Classic Products

NZXT Announces Exciting “Pure Color Faith” Anniversary Event: Amazing Offers and Discounts Await!

NZXT, a leading PC design company, has just announced an exciting anniversary event titled “Pure Color Faith.” This event is set to be filled with amazing offers and discounts, with products available at up to 40% off their original price. This is an opportunity that PC enthusiasts do not want to miss. The anniversary celebration will be taking place from October 16th to October 20th.

Under the theme of “Pure Color Faith,” NZXT will be providing a series of classic products at the lowest prices. Whether you prefer black or white, NZXT has an option for you. The product discounts during this event are truly remarkable.

As part of the anniversary package offer, customers can enjoy selected packages that include NZXT Function 100% modular silent mechanical keyboards, NZXT Lift extremely lightweight gaming mice, and more. One of the featured packages includes the NZXT Function 100% modular silent mechanical keyboard in black/white (KB-1FSUS-WR/BR) paired with the NZXT Lift extremely lightweight gaming mouse in black/white (MS-1WRAX-BM/MS-1WRAX-WM). The original price for this package is $6980, but during the anniversary event, it will be available for only $3990.

Another package that customers can take advantage of is the NZXT Function TKL 80% modular silent mechanical keyboard in black/white (KB-1FSUS-WR/BR) paired with the NZXT Lift extremely lightweight gaming mouse in black/white (MS-1WRAX-BM/MS-1WRAX-WM). The original price for this package is $5980, but during the anniversary event, it will be available for only $3990.

For those looking for a smaller keyboard option, the NZXT Function Mini TKL 60% modular silent mechanical keyboard in black/white (KB-1FSUS-WR/BR) paired with the NZXT Lift extremely lightweight gaming mouse in black/white (MS-1WRAX-BM/MS-1WRAX-WM) is the perfect choice. The original price for this package is $5480, but during the anniversary event, it will be available for only $3990.

Other discounted items include the NZXT Mini Capsule Mini Digital Noise Reduction Condenser Microphone 24Bit/48K paired with the NZXT BOOM ARM/Mini Boom Arm Aluminum Microphone Stand. The original price for this package is $7980, but during the anniversary event, it will be available for only $4990.

Furthermore, the NZXT Capsule digital noise reduction condenser microphone 24Bit/96K paired with the NZXT BOOM ARM/Mini Boom Arm aluminum alloy microphone stand is also available at a discounted price. The original price for this package is $8980, but during the anniversary event, it will be available for only $5290.

Last but not least, the NZXT Relay 7.1 headphones 3.5mm/USB paired with the NZXT SwitchMix sound card headphone stand is another exciting package on offer. The original price for this package is $11,980, but during the anniversary event, it will be available for only $7,990.

In addition to these anniversary packages, NZXT also offers a wide range of other discounted items. Interested customers are encouraged to visit the attached link to make their purchase as soon as possible, as supplies are limited.

With a commitment to continually improving their products and services, NZXT’s anniversary event is a testament to their passion for PC gaming. Since their establishment in 2004, NZXT has been dedicated to developing an ecosystem of smart products and services that cater to PC enthusiasts. Their award-winning products, which include computer cases, PC cooling solutions, RGB lighting kits, power supplies, and their free PC monitoring software CAM, have made it easy for everyone to have fun and build extraordinary PCs.

For further reading and information about NZXT and their anniversary event, please visit the provided links. Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to grab amazing discounts on high-quality PC gaming products.

