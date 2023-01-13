NZXT, a leading brand in the development of computer gaming hardware and driver software, today announced the launch of mid-tower ATX cases – H9 Flow, H9 Elite and C1200 Gold power supplies, as well as the latest Duo RGB fans.

Containing two of the latest ATX cases, the H9 series will be the newest and largest option in NZXT’s mid-tower lineup, with enough space for 10 fans and powerful graphics card cooling. Large size, high-quality radiator brackets and color schemes allow H9 Flow and H9 Elite to flexibly adapt to any type of installation needs.

For gamers who pay attention to heat dissipation, H9 Flow provides excellent heat dissipation through the mesh top plate design. H9 Elite is designed for gamers who love RGB computers. Customize your favorite RGB through NZXT CAM and generously display personalized RGB lighting effects through the upper glass top plate.

H9 Flow

The mesh roof makes H9 Flow focus on cooling performance. In addition, the case is equipped with four 120mm F-series Quiet Airflow fans to further enhance internal airflow and heat dissipation. With excellent cooling, H9 Flow is perfect for gamers who want to build a high-performance computer with the latest components.

H9 Elite

H9 Elite has a simple and elegant appearance, suitable for gamers who want to display RGB components in a large glass case, whether it is on social media or live streaming, you can show and share your configuration. With tempered glass on three sides for uninterrupted transparency, the H9 Elite features a transparent top heatsink/fan bracket, three RGB Duo fans, and NZXT RGB and fan controller V2, making it the perfect machine to fully showcase advanced components shell.

C1200

The new C1200 Gold is an ATX 3.0 power supply that can deliver up to 600 watts of power to NVIDIA 40-series graphics cards over a single cable while maintaining efficient, low-noise performance. Power your latest graphics cards with clean and efficient power with this power supply.

RGB Duo fans

Start now and brighten up your setup with the latest dual-sided RGB fans. The RGB Duo fan meets both internal and external lighting requirements, and can define lighting effects and fan curves through NZXT RGB and fan controller V2. Compatible components with NZXT CAM can synchronize styles through 3 fan channels and 6 lighting channels.

NZXT H9 Series Features

● Unique uninterrupted transparent glass panel, with a clear view of the interior

● Intuitive cable management and dual chamber design

● Adequate cooling and configuration space

● Accommodates up to ten 120 mm fans and three 360 ​​mm radiators

● GPU direct airflow, effectively cooling high-power components

● Fully perforated mesh back panel draws fresh air inside the case

● Vertically mount graphics card with optional GPU vertical mount kit and separately sold PCIe 4.0 adapter cable

NZXT H9 Flow exclusive features

● Perforated mesh roof for greater focus on cooling performance

● Equipped with four 120mm F-Series Quiet Airflow fans

● The fan is pre-installed on the right side as an intake fan for optimal CPU and GPU performance

NZXT H9 Elite Exclusive Features

● Tempered glass top panel and clear top fan/radiator bracket

● Equipped with three 120mm F-Series Duo RGB fans and one 120mm F-Series Quiet Airflow fan

● The fan is pre-installed on the right side as an intake fan for optimal CPU and GPU performance

● Equipped with RGB and fan controller V2, with three fan channels and six lighting channels, which can be controlled through NZXT CAM software.

H9 series casing color options: matte white, matte black (matte black model with blackened tempered glass)

For the official launch date and price, please contact Taiwan agent: Liguang Technology, please visitofficial websiteLearn more.