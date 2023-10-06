NZXT Expands Product Line with SWITCHMIX Sound Card and Headphone Stand: Unboxing and Review

NZXT Expands Product Categories with SWITCHMIX Sound Card and Headphone Stand

When talking about NZXT, most gamers immediately think of their popular all-in-one water cooling and chassis. However, the company has been expanding its product categories in recent years, including motherboards and power supplies. Last year, NZXT ventured into the realm of live broadcast e-sports peripherals by launching keyboards, mice, and microphones. And now, they have made their entry into the audio industry with three new audio peripherals: speakers, headphones, and sound cards.

Currently, Taiwan only imports headphones and sound cards from NZXT’s audio lineup. In this article, we will unbox and introduce one of the three new members: the NZXT SWITCHMIX sound card and headphone stand.

Let’s start with the headphone stand. The NZXT SWITCHMIX measures 158.7 x 133.3 x 311.1 mm and weighs 413 g. With a simple and attractive design, it maintains the signature style of NZXT, free from RGB elements. One side of the frame features a nameplate with the NZXT logo, while the base has circular holes that correspond to circular anti-slip pads on the bottom of the DAC. The back of the base features NZXT purple rubber anti-slip pads and a headphone cable trough. The standout feature of the SWITCHMIX is the pressure-activated headset stand, which automatically switches the audio to another device when headphones are placed on it and the force exceeds 50 g.

Next, let’s talk about the DAC (digital-to-analog converter). The SWITCHMIX DAC comes with specifications including a sampling frequency and resolution of 24-bit/96k Hz, a response frequency of 20 – 20000 Hz, a signal-to-noise ratio of 90 dB @ 32 ohm, and support for DTS 7.1 surround sound. The DAC also features NZXT purple anti-slip pads at the bottom and a range of interface options, including a 3.5 mm headphone jack, a Type-C transmission hole, a SWITCHMIX headphone stand connection hole, and a 3.5 mm speaker hole.

The front operation interface area of the DAC includes a volume adjustment ring, which intuitively increases or decreases the volume when turned. The ring also features RGB lights to display the current volume, with a total of 11 lights that can be adjusted for brightness. Rotating the volume ring will not affect the volume of the Windows operating system itself. The slide rail on the right side of the DAC allows users to switch between game sound effects and human voice. By adjusting the slider, users can reduce the volume of chat sounds or music while focusing on game sound effects.

To adjust the settings of the NZXT SWITCHMIX, users can use NZXT’s own CAM software. The software allows users to select different modes, adjust LED light settings, microphone volume, and DTS sound effects.

In summary, the NZXT SWITCHMIX offers a sleek design that aligns with NZXT’s aesthetic. Its pressure-activated headset stand and automatic audio switching feature provide convenience to users. The DAC delivers high-quality audio with its impressive specifications and easy-to-use interface. With the NZXT CAM software, users can further customize their sound experience.

Overall, the NZXT SWITCHMIX sound card and headphone stand proves to be a promising addition to NZXT’s expanding audio product lineup, providing gamers and audio enthusiasts with a convenient and high-quality audio solution.

