NZXT Introduces New Kraken AIO Series Liquid-Cooled Kraken Elite, Kraken, RGB H-Series Cases

NZXT announced the launch of the latest generation of CPU liquid cooling radiators—Kraken and Kraken Elite. The new liquid cooling has a unique design and high-quality cooling effect, and can display important data through NZXT CAM, allowing users to easily monitor, control or customize their NZXT products. The new water block is the latest iteration of NZXT’s long-regarded Kraken X-3 and Kraken Z-3 series. The Kraken Elite series is equipped with a high resolution and high frame rate LCD screen, offering better viewing angles and higher color accuracy. The data in NZXT CAM and personalized static or dynamic graphics files can be displayed on the screen more clearly. The Kraken series is equipped with a 1.54″ LCD screen that can display system temperature and custom static graphics.

The new Kraken series offers three size options of 240mm, 280mm and 360mm, adopts the quiet and efficient Asetek 7th generation pump, and can choose F-Series static pressure fans or new F-Series Core RGB fans, which can efficiently cool the latest CPUs from Intel and AMD . In addition, the single branch line simplifies the installation process of water cooling, and the line is reinforced to effectively enhance the durability. The fans also feature Fluid Dynamic Bearings (FDB) for smooth, quiet operation and long life. Combined with PWM precise control, it cools down quickly when needed, but remains quiet at lower loads for maximum efficiency. F-Series RGB Core fans with 8 individually addressable RGB LEDs on each fan bring a lively feel to gaming setups. The most important thing is easy installation, through a separate branch line, which makes the installation process even easier, and the liquid line is protected by a reinforced nylon braided sleeve. Kraken Elite’s featured features can display favorite pictures, animated GIFs and CAM information, equipped with a 2.36” wide-angle TFT-LCD screen with a resolution of 640 x 640, a brightness of 690cd/m² and a refresh rate of 60 frames per second, It provides clear and vivid images with accurate colors and can be clearly displayed at more viewing angles.

NZXT CAM software has also been updated with new features for the Kraken Elite and Kraken Z-3 series, such as dual layer charts and rotation mode, providing more and better display options for system data. By integrating GIPHY, users can easily browse a huge library of GIFs and quickly add them to the Kraken screen. The new browser streaming mode allows users to display data from Google Photos, Spotify or other websites of their choice, adding even more customization and possibilities to the computer.

NZXT also simultaneously launched RGB versions of the H5 Flow and H7 Flow enclosures, as well as a retuned H7 Elite. The new H7 Elite is pre-installed with the latest F-series Core RGB fans and includes an RGB controller to easily realize customized RGB lighting effects through NZXT CAM software.

