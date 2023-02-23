NZXT is here to attract customers again!! This time, you will get free chassis + cooling paste when you buy water cooling. During the promotion period, if you buy NZXT Kraken Z63 280mm integrated water cooling (black), you will get NZXT H5 Flow chassis (black/white) and NZXT high performance CPU thermal paste 3g, offer until March 21, 2023.

Designated model products, while stocks last.The number of free gifts is limited, while supplies last

In case of any dispute Altech Computer System Ltd. reserves the right of final decision.