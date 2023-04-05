NZXT has announced the launch of miniature versions of its Capsule USB condenser microphone and Boom Arm – the Capsule Mini and Boom Arm Mini. Capsule Mini is specially designed for users who love mini USB microphones and pursue excellent sound quality. The internal capsule has been adjusted to enhance the voice performance in the game. With 24bit/48khz sampling resolution, it can be clearly expressed in the game sound. In addition, Capsule Mini is a cardioid directional microphone, which can filter out unnecessary background noise such as mechanical keyboards or mouse clicks, ensuring that the human voice is the main focus. Capsule Mini is also available in matte white and matte black for users to choose from.

In addition, the Boom Arm Mini launched at the same time also provides more space for gaming hardware settings. With its small and foldable appearance, the Boom Arm Mini saves desktop space. The stand can be moved and adjusted smoothly and silently, and the hidden cable management Slots help keep the tabletop tidy. The Boom Arm Mini has a clean look, hidden springs, and a solid construction for silent operation, making it easier to mount a Capsule, Capsule Mini, or other microphone.

