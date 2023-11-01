NZXT Partners with Bethesda Game Studios to Launch Starfield Gaming Devices in the NZXT CRFT Series

NZXT Partners with Bethesda Game Studios to Launch Starfield Gaming Devices

NZXT, a leading provider of PC gaming hardware and services, has announced an exciting partnership with Bethesda Game Studios. The collaboration aims to launch a range of licensed Starfield gaming devices as part of the NZXT CRFT Series. The highly anticipated product line is scheduled to be officially launched early next year.

As a renowned brand in the gaming industry, NZXT is known for creating innovative and high-performance gaming products. This partnership with Bethesda Game Studios allows NZXT to bring the unique world of Starfield to life. The collaboration promises to offer Starfield enthusiasts a truly immersive gaming experience.

One of the featured products in the upcoming NZXT CRFT Series is the Starfield H5 Flow. This gaming device boasts a perfect blend of gaming design and practical functionality. Designed with maximum airflow in mind, the Starfield H5 Flow features a perforated front panel. This ensures that the system remains cool during intense gaming sessions. Additionally, PC builders will appreciate the tool-less access to the front and side panels, making it easy to customize and upgrade their systems.

NZXT has gone the extra mile to optimize cooling for the GPU in the Starfield H5 Flow. The chassis incorporates a dedicated fan at the bottom, strategically angled to enhance airflow around the graphics card. Two pre-installed F120Q fans are also built-in, ensuring superior ventilation in the gaming device. Furthermore, the product pays homage to Starfield fans with a constellation badge on the back of the case. Additionally, the colorful constellation ribbon doubles as a cable holder, adding a touch of aesthetic delight to the system.

Enthusiasts from around the globe will be able to purchase the entire range of Starfield gaming devices, including the Starfield H5 Flow, early next year. This partnership between NZXT and Bethesda Game Studios aims to deliver top-quality gaming hardware that allows players to fully immerse themselves in the Starfield universe.

For more information about this exciting collaboration, interested individuals can refer to NZXT’s official website. Prepare to embark on an incredible gaming journey with the NZXT CRFT Series Starfield gaming devices early next year.

