NZXT, the leader in the development of PC gaming hardware and driver software, today announced updates to its popular H510 mid-tower ATX case, the H5 Flow and H5 Elite, as well as the T120 series of tower coolers. The H5 series case includes two upgraded ATX cases with better overall cooling performance, an upgraded cable management system, and the well-received classic design of the NZXT H series case. The top of each case in the H5 series has an open design and can be installed with a 240 mm radiator or two 120 mm fans for improved cooling performance. The H5 mid-tower case packs powerful ATX compatibility under its compact appearance. The side panels are easily removable without the use of tools, making it easy to replace any part, fix any problem or check your computer equipment at any time. With superior cooling and intuitive cable management, the H5 is the ideal case for the assembly world.

H5 Flow

The H5 Flow features a perforated front panel for optimal cooling of your components. At the same time, the bottom intake fan accelerates the circulation of hot air to the top at the optimal angle, so that the cooling effect of the case is better. The H5 Flow is available in all-white and all-black, depending on your personal style preference.

H5 Elite

The H5 Elite is designed for DIYers who want to show off their builds. Each H5 Elite comes with 2 F140 RGB fans, which are perfectly displayed through the tempered front glass panel. In addition, the H5 Elite case also has a built-in RGB fan controller, allowing users to create personalized RGB lighting effects through the free NZXT CAM software settings. The H5 series has improved top ventilation and bottom intake fans, and cooling performance has improved over previous generations of cases. Available in all-white or all-black colors.

T120

The latest T120 tower cooler is easy to install and provides great cooling for your CPU. This cooler features high-quality heat pipes to efficiently dissipate heat from the CPU. The T120 Tower Cooler is available in black and white, as well as RGB versions, and is compatible with NZXT CAM software for easy control of RGB lighting effects and fan speed curves.

NZXT H5 Flow exclusive features

● Perforated front panel for maximum cooling potential

● Comes with 2 pre-installed F120 fans

● The front panel can support up to two 140mm fans or one 280mm radiator

NZXT H5 Elite Unique Features

● Tempered glass front panel and built-in RGB controller

● Comes with 2 pre-installed F140 RGB fans and 1 F120Q fan

T120 Features

● High quality heat pipe

● High static pressure F120 fan (with/without RGB)

● Easy to install for AMD and Intel sockets

● Matte or RGB versions can be selected according to assembly requirements

● Controlled via NZXT CAM and works with other CAM-enabled accessories

● Black and white two colors to choose from

Please contact Taiwan agent for official listing date and price: Liguang Technology

