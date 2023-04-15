At first nobody expected that, because the o2 Free Tarife are history. But don’t worry, they were not abolished without a murmur, but are back under a new name and with revised conditions. The big tariff change took place in April 2023 – and we have all the information about the new portfolio ready for you.

Where have the o2 Free tariffs gone?

First off, they’ve basically been given a new name: o2 Mobilebut performance and prices have also been adjusted.

o2 Free (Boost) becomes o2 Mobile (Boost)

basically more data volume

5G included in all tariffs

o2 Grow inklusive

Price increase of 3€

o2 Free Unlimited becomes o2 Mobile Unlimited

more speed in the tariffs

5G included in all tariffs

also price increase by 3€

What does this mean for existing customers of the o2 Free or o2 Free Unlimited tariffs?

No panic! You can continue to use your contract as usual. However, if you are interested in the new o2 mobile offers, you can easily switch. However, a new minimum contract term of 24 months will start. Here you come directly to the overview of the new o2 Mobile tariffs. Alternatively, you can also get one of the new tariffs directly in the appropriate smartphone bundle, take a look here: https://www.o2online.de/e-shop/

Die o2 Mobile tariffs are now all 5G-capable and offer more data volume. The “o2 Grow Advantage” allows the monthly data volume to grow by up to 10 GB every 12 months at no extra charge. But: o2 Mobile has become €3 more expensive per month than o2 Free.

There is still twice the data volume with o2 Mobile Boost (formerly o2 Free Boost) for a monthly surcharge of €5. The o2 Mobile Connect function enables the data volume to be used on up to 10 end devices at the same time.

o2 Free Unlimited became o2 Mobile Unlimited renamed. In addition to the name change, o2 has increased the download rate of the two tariffs Basic and Smart. However, these tariffs have also become €3 more expensive per month.

o2 Mobile o2 Free (bis April 2023) o2 Mobile S 4 GB data volume

+ 1 GB annually thanks to o2 Grow

4G/5G with up to 300 MBit/s

€22.99 per month o2 Free S 3 GB data volume

4G with up to 225 MBit/s

€19.99 per month o2 Mobile S Boost 8 GB data volume

+ 1 GB annually thanks to o2 Grow

4G/5G with up to 300 MBit/s

€27.99 per month o2 Free S Boost 6 GB data volume

4G with up to 225 MBit/s

€24.99 per month o2 Mobile M 25 GB data volume

+ 5 GB annually thanks to o2 Grow

4G/5G with up to 300 MBit/s

€32.99 per month o2 Free M 20 GB data volume

4G/5G with up to 300 MBit/s

€29.99 per month o2 Mobile M Boost 50 GB data volume

+ 5 GB annually thanks to o2 Grow

4G/5G with up to 300 MBit/s

€37.99 per month o2 Free M Boost 40 GB data volume

4G/5G with up to 300 MBit/s

€34.99 per month o2 Mobile L 70 GB data volume

+ 10 GB annually thanks to o2 Grow

4G/5G with up to 300 MBit/s

€42.99 per month o2 Free L 60 GB data volume

4G/5G with up to 300 MBit/s

€39.99 per month o2 Mobile L Boost 140 GB data volume

+ 10 GB annually thanks to o2 Grow

4G/5G with up to 300 MBit/s

€47.99 per month o2 Free L Boost 120 GB data volume

4G/5G with up to 300 MBit/s

Let’s not forget: o2 has already changed its mobile service once, from o2 Blue to o2 Free. Some former tariffs, such as o2 Now, o2 Free XL or o2 Free 15, have not been available for some time.

All in all, it remains exciting to see how the new tariff offer from o2 Mobile will assert itself on the market.