TechTarget’s ESG analysis of the Hitachi Content Platform confirms the high performance and scalability of this object storage platform.

It also illustrates the innovative potential for the latest applications and analytical workloads. Designed to measure performance with small and large objects, the Hitachi Content Platform: Highly Performing Object Storage for Cloud-Native Applications report also highlighted the financial benefits customers can gain from modernization of data centers and the adoption of data-driven processes.

Excellent small object performance

ESG technical analysis demonstrated that HCP delivers optimal object storage performance for cloud-native workloads. He also highlighted the ease of use, efficiency and exceptional scalability of the platform. Tests highlighted average throughput performance more than 8 times more efficient than in previous years. With small object performance capable of exceeding 2020 results by more than 15x in read throughput. Testing also again confirms that HCP is very responsive, which means enterprises can rely on HCP for even more performance-critical workloads than ever before.

Hitachi Content Platform: High performance and scalability

Here are the performance improvements validated by ESG compared to previous tests:

50% improvement in “time to first byte”.

8x large object read and write performance.

Average small object read and write performance 15x faster than average write.

Source of new revenues

Recent uses of large amounts of unstructured data generated by enterprises have set new standards requirements applications and infrastructures. Unstructured data has gone from being considered a cost to the company to a source of new revenue. Adding to this trend is the rise of cloud-native applications, artificial intelligence and machine learning, as well as IoT data processing and analytics.

Process data faster

The key is that organizations know their data and know where to find, use and analyze it quickly. To meet these needs, the underlying infrastructure and object storage must be able to process data faster. Faster applications translate to accelerated analysis, faster troubleshooting and insights, increased productivity and faster time to market for businesses and, in many cases, improved customer experience.

What really matters

Mark Ablett, President, Digital Infrastructure, Hitachi Vantara

Nearly every organization today understands the critical value that processing and quickly accessing information brings both in terms of accelerating analysis and accelerating time to value. However, many companies still stand struggling to keep up with the increasing volume and variety of workloads. As well as with the growth of highly fragmented and distributed data on-premises, at the edge and in the cloud. In short, their needs have gone far beyond traditional data storage and management approaches. And that’s why performance, scale, and data intelligence matter now more than ever.

High performance and scalability

ESG’s assessment adds to Hitachi’s recognition last year in a performance review of Hitachi Content Software for File which certified 5X total metadata IOPS of the next-best file system solution . In the technical review, ESG confirmed the Hitachi Content Platform for File’s ability to “exceed the performance of all-flash storage arrays and utilize distributed and parallel file systems to extend performance.”

The acknowledgments for the platform

Hitachi Vantara’s HCP portfolio was rated outstanding for metadata analytics, big data analytics, compliance and security. In addition to recent accolades from GigaOm and DCIG, this validation of performance enriches the strong track record of HCP which confirms that it is able to respond to a wide range of performance needs of unstructured data. It ranges from cloud-native applications to AI, ML and IoT data while providing the scalability enterprises need to handle business-critical workloads.