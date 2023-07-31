Observability is important to the digital workplace

Alamo Pizzini, Senior Solution Leader at Nexthink, explains why digital workplace observability is critical for modern, dynamic businesses.

An exponential importance in the IT field

Over the last decade, the digital workplace has evolved considerably, both in terms of the increased use of technologies for daily operations and in terms of the complexity of the technology itself. Now, to manage and improve it, service desk teams cannot limit yourself to a basic view of all of their IT environments, but they need to be able to analyze real-time data to make faster, more effective decisions. Observability is important

Observability has recently taken on exponential prominence in the IT arena. In fact, support teams need solutions that can address their most pressing priorities. First of all, they must identify the causes of problems in order to solve them proactively, efficiently and consistently.

The future evolution

While digital workplace observability has become a talking point, it’s not a temporary trend or a new industry buzzword. But it is one of the most important elements in understanding where the digital workplace is today, its evolution and what support teams will need to manage it in the future. So it is crucial to understand digital workspace observability in detail, why it is important and how it allows IT organizations to better manage the modern digital workplace.

What is meant by Digital Workplace Observability?

This expression, also known as Digital Experience Observability, refers to the ability to comprehend internal services and technologies that make up the digital workplace, through a process of collecting and analyzing data from these elements. From a technological point of view, a Digital Workplace Observability solution collects and analyzes data, generates insights based on relevant correlations. It also provides the context IT teams need to assess the cause of problems and how to resolve them.

Observability is important to the modern digital workplace

Digital workplace observability is also known as applied observability, a name more commonly used in the DevOps field. However, it’s important to note that while DevOps focuses on software development and release, IT teams apply observability across the entire digital workplace, including software, hardware, and infrastructure.

Observability vs Monitoring del Digital Workplace?

Monitoring and observability of the digital workplace are two activities distinct that enhance the service desk’s ability to understand issues occurring in the IT environment. However, they are often confused as synonyms when in fact they are different in both purpose and execution. Monitoring refers to a systematic method of collecting and analyzing telemetry data related to system health, using a predetermined set of metrics.

Monitoring and assistance

An IT team implements monitoring to track specific indicators of the performance of a device, application or network. For example, if a SaaS application goes down, a monitoring tool detects the problem and notifies the service desk before employees report it.

Or, an IT team can monitor disk usage on specific devices to learn when a high usage rate affects performance. However, tracking depends on the service desk reporting the issues it is looking for. If something goes wrong and the team hasn’t put monitoring on the right metrics in place, they can fail to deliver timely assistance.

The difference between monitoring and observability

Observability, on the other hand, goes beyond monitoring, not only by collecting and analyzing telemetry data, but by elaborating real-time correlations and using these correlations to highlight situations to pay attention to. Therefore, a digital workplace observability solution provides a holistic and ever-changing picture of the systems, devices, applications and networks in an IT environment.

A simple explanation

Put simply: adopting a monitoring solution will inform and alert the service desk of problems that occur. Observability allows the service desk to fully understand what are the problemswhy they occur, who they impact, and what actions need to be taken to address them.

What are the benefits of observability and why is it important

When you implement an observability solution, you completely reengineer an organization’s ability to manage its digital workplace. Among the various advantages it includes:

Enable proactive approach to IT incidents. Observability enables a proactive solution to IT incident management. The correlations that an observability solution derives from the data offer insights into future problems that may arise.

Improve collaboration and transparency of information. An observability platform collects data from the entire environment in a single point: all members of the support team are thus able to see what is happening in the digital ecosystem at any moment and in real time.

Prevent computer problems. Reduction of critical issues more serious problems, thanks to the preventive detection and identification of the root causes, can save the company resources and time, preventing minor problems from evolving into real disasters.

Improve IT team efficiency by doing more with fewer resources. Often the IT department has the paradox of having to innovate for the business while keeping costs under control. End-to-end observability solves this problem by enabling IT to do more with fewer resources. A digital workplace observability solution speeds up IT operational procedures, reduces time spent on manual troubleshooting, and automates much of the support process, freeing up support staff time and resources.

Observability of the Digital Workplace with Nexthink

Nexthink Workspace Experience is the most advanced cloud-native digital workplace automation and observability platform for enterprise End-User-Computing (EUC) teams. The platform works like this transversal on digital services and applications to provide global visibility, proactively diagnose and mitigate problems.

