An international team of scientists has observed a “cold stream” of molecular gas outside a galaxy, confirming the theory of star formation in a galaxy, published in the journal Science. The team used the Atacama Large Millimeter and Submillimeter Array (ALMA) radio telescope array to observe the cold flow and learn more about its properties.

Space scientists have believed for years that streams of cold gas form in space and sometimes fall into galaxies, feeding star formation. Due to the cold nature of the gas flow, it has been difficult to prove the theory is correct, because the resolution is very low, and it covers a large area, which is difficult to zoom in on. Despite these hurdles, the study found evidence of gas streams feeding 4C 41.17’s galaxies.

▲ Flows of cosmic cold gas connect to the giant Anthill galaxy. Gas stream carbon emission detected by ALMA is shown in blue blocks. Flowing down from the upper right, the gas stream spans nearly half a million light-years. The purple range indicates the large collection of gas around the Anthill galaxy, with individual small galaxies shown in gray. For comparison, the bottom right shows galaxies on the same scale as the Milky Way. (Source: B. Emonts/NRAO/AUI/NSF)

This galaxy is also known as the Anthill Galaxy (Anthill Galaxy), because it is composed of many small galaxies that will eventually merge under the influence of gravity to form a massive galaxy. This is a galaxy very far away from us, about 12 billion light-years from Earth, where light appeared about 1.5 billion years after the Big Bang. Observing it thus allows us to glimpse very distant stages in the history of the universe.

To find the gas flow, the team had to bring the ALMA radio array as close as possible to observe the full view of the gas flow as well as the stars within it. The stream of gas measures 500,000 light-years in length. The researchers believe that this gas stream is mainly composed of carbon, although not all components can be identified, nor the source. What they could see, as theory predicted, was cold streams falling into the galaxy.

The researchers plan to continue their research with ALMA, or use the Very Large Array (VLA) in New Mexico, in the hope of finding the carbon monoxide, also mentioned in theory, and more features in the gas stream.

(This article is reproduced with the authorization of Taipei Planetarium; the first picture is a schematic diagram, source: Pixabay)